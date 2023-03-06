Home

NEET UG 2023 Registration Likely Today; Check Direct Link To Apply And Other Details Here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, commonly known as NEET UG 2023, registration today.

NTA NEET registration expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in.(Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023: The wait for NEET UG 2023 registration is likely to be over today as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate, commonly known as NEET UG application form. The NEET UG 2023 application form will be available for download from the official websites – nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in. With bated breath, students have been waiting for NEET UG 2023 application form date . It is now being expected that NEET UG registration 2023 will begin from March 6 (Monday).

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Date

All concerned candidates may heave a sign of relief as the you will be able to download NEET UG Application Form 2023 today from the offical website – neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA is yet to officially declare the NEET UG 2023 application form date. However, several media reports suggested that the NEET UG registration 2023 will start from today.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: How To Download Application Form

Visit the official website of NTA NEET website at — neet.nta.nic.in .

. Register yourself by filling in the personal details and contact address.

Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the NTA NEET UG application form

Upload scanned documents that include the candidate’s photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate(if applicable).

Pay the application fee online. Submit the NEET UG application.

Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Rank 3: Christian Medical College

Christian Medical College Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Countries Which Accept NEET Scores

China

Bangladesh

Nepal

Russia

Poland

Kazakhstan

Brief: The NEET UG 2023 registration process may begin from today. For all updates on NEET UG 2023 application form date, eligibility criteria, exam date and other details, stay tuned to this space.

