NEET UG 2023 Registration Likely Today; Check Direct Link To Apply And Other Details Here

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, commonly known as NEET UG 2023, registration today.

Updated: March 6, 2023 9:09 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

NTA NEET registration expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in.(Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023: The wait for NEET UG 2023 registration is likely to be over today as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate, commonly known as NEET UG application form. The NEET UG 2023 application form will be available for download from the official websites – nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in. With bated breath, students have been waiting for NEET UG 2023 application form date . It is now being expected that NEET UG registration 2023 will begin from March 6 (Monday).

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Date

All concerned candidates may heave a sign of relief as the you will be able to download NEET UG Application Form 2023 today from the offical website – neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA is yet to officially declare the NEET UG 2023 application form date. However, several media reports suggested that the NEET UG registration 2023 will start from today.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: How To Download Application Form

  • Visit the official website of NTA NEET website at — neet.nta.nic.in.

  • Register yourself by filling in the personal details and contact address.

  • Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the NTA NEET UG application form

  • Upload scanned documents that include the candidate’s photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate(if applicable).

  • Pay the application fee online. Submit the NEET UG application.

  • Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

  • Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
  • Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
  • Rank 3: Christian Medical College
  • Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
  • Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
  • Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
  • Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
  • Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
  • Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
  • Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Countries Which Accept NEET Scores

  • China
  • Bangladesh
  • Nepal
  • Russia
  • Poland
  • Kazakhstan

Brief: The NEET UG 2023 registration process may begin from today. For all updates on NEET UG 2023 application form date, eligibility criteria, exam date and other details, stay tuned to this space.

Published Date: March 6, 2023 9:02 AM IST

Updated Date: March 6, 2023 9:09 AM IST

