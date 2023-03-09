Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Application Fees Increased For All Categories

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Application Fees Increased For All Categories

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the NEET UG 2023 application fees for all categories.

NEET UG 2023 registration: The last date to register for NEET UG 2023 is April 6.

NEET UG 2023: The registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate, commonly known as NEET UG, is underway. Interested candidates will need to fill the NEET UG 2023 application form by April 6 at official websites – nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the NEET UG 2023 application fees for all categories.

NEET UG 2023 Registration – Revised Application Fees

General – Rs 1,700

General-EWS – Rs 1,600

OBC – Rs 1,600

SC/ST – Rs 1,000

Pwd – Rs 1,000

Third Gender – Rs 1,000

NRI Candidates – Rs 9,500

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Steps To Fill Application Form

Visit the official website of NTA NEET website at — neet.nta.nic.in.

Register yourself by filling in the personal details and contact address.

Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the NTA NEET UG application form

Upload scanned documents that include the candidate’s photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate(if applicable).

Pay the application fee online. Submit the NEET UG application.

Download, save, and print the confirmation page.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: Countries Which Accept NEET Scores

China

Bangladesh

Nepal

Russia

Poland

Kazakhstan

NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Rank 3: Christian Medical College

Christian Medical College Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University

Banaras Hindu University Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NEET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

The exam pattern of NEET UG 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.