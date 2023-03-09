NEET UG 2023 Registration: Application Fees Increased For All Categories
NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the NEET UG 2023 application fees for all categories.
NEET UG 2023: The registration for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test — Undergraduate, commonly known as NEET UG, is underway. Interested candidates will need to fill the NEET UG 2023 application form by April 6 at official websites – nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the NEET UG 2023 application fees for all categories.
NEET UG 2023 Registration – Revised Application Fees
- General – Rs 1,700
- General-EWS – Rs 1,600
- OBC – Rs 1,600
- SC/ST – Rs 1,000
- Pwd – Rs 1,000
- Third Gender – Rs 1,000
- NRI Candidates – Rs 9,500
NEET UG 2023 Registration: Steps To Fill Application Form
- Visit the official website of NTA NEET website at — neet.nta.nic.in.
- Register yourself by filling in the personal details and contact address.
- Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the NTA NEET UG application form
- Upload scanned documents that include the candidate’s photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and caste certificate(if applicable).
- Pay the application fee online. Submit the NEET UG application.
- Download, save, and print the confirmation page.
NEET UG 2023 Registration: Countries Which Accept NEET Scores
- China
- Bangladesh
- Nepal
- Russia
- Poland
- Kazakhstan
NIRF Ranking 2022: Check Top 10 Medical Colleges in India
- Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
- Rank 3: Christian Medical College
- Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University
- Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
- Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
- Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
NEET UG 2023 Exam Pattern
The exam pattern of NEET UG 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.