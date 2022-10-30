NEET UG 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023) for admission to various undergraduate medical courses in India. The NEET examination 2023 will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages. The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi. As per several news reports, the NEET 2023 exam dates are expected to be announced soon. However, the Board has not released any date or time for the registration process. It is to be noted NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the exam.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 864 Posts at ntpc.co.in Till Nov 11. Details Inside
Name of the event
Check Important Dates Here
Exam name
National Eligibility cum Entrance test
Conducting body
National Testing Agency
Minimum eligibility
10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology
Minimum age
17 years age
Number of registered candidates (according to 2022)
18,72,341
Number of candidates appeared ( according to 2022)
16,14777
Official website
neet.nta.nic.in
HOW TO FILL NEET UG 2023 Application Form? Step by Step Guide here
- First of all, visit the official website of NEET 2023
- Look for the link that reads, ” Register For NEET UG 2023.
- Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
- Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.