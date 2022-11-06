NEET UG 2023 Exam Date Soon; Check Application Process, Eligibility Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration at neet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2023) for admission to various undergraduate medical courses in India.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET 2023). As per several news reports, NEET UG 2023 notification will be released in the month of March 2023. Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2023 examination is expected to be held in May 2023. Till now, NTA has not released any date or time regarding the same. When announced, the NTA will release the NEET 2023 notification mentioning the eligibility, exam pattern, and other related details about the medical entrance exam on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET examination 2023 will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages. The NEET UG 2023 exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi. NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the examination.

NEET UG 2023 Registration: All You need to Know

Name of the event Check Important Dates Here Exam name National Eligibility cum Entrance test -Undergraduate Conducting body National Testing Agency Minimum eligibility 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology Minimum age 17 years age Number of registered candidates (as per 2022) 18,72,341 Number of candidates appeared ( as per 2022) 16,14777 Official website neet.nta.nic.in

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO FILL NEET UG 2023 Application Form

First of all, visit the official website of NEET 2023

Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023”.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the application form. Upload the scanned documents in the given format.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility: Check Education Qualification

Nationality : Candidates must be Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), or Foreign Nationals.

Candidates must be Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), or Foreign Nationals.