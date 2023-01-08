NEET UG 2023 Registration Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Tentative Dates, Fee, Eligibility Here

NTA NEET UG Registration 2023 Tentative Dates: Once, NTA announces NEET UG application dates and opens the registration portal, Undergraduate medical applicants will be able to submit their applications at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: Latest updates on exam date, registration fees(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NTA NEET UG Registration 2023 Tentative Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) which already has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam date is yet to notify the medical aspirants of the registration date. As per the TimesNow report, NEET UG Registration 2023 is likely to begin today, January 08, 2023. However, NTA has not released any date or time regarding the same. The testing agency will conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7.

NEET UG, India’s single largest medical entrance exam, is the only exam for MBBS and BDS admission in the country. Once, NTA announces NEET UG application dates and opens the registration portal, Undergraduate medical applicants will be able to submit their applications at neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the registration date, NTA will release the NEET exam pattern, syllabus, and information bulletin.

The NEET UG 2023 application process will comprise steps including registration, application, image upload, and payment. Read the full story for the latest updates on NEET 2023, including registration fees, age limit, a list of required documents, and other information.

NEET UG 2023 Application Form Fee

As per the Information Bulletin NEET(UG)-2022, General category applicants were required to pay Rs 1600 as an application fee. The application fee for NEET UG is Rs 1500 for EWS/OBC applicants and Rs 900 for SC/ST/PH applicants.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

NTA NEET 2023 will be held in 13 languages in 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The examination will be conducted in pen and paper mode. The exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi.

NEET UG Test Pattern

According to the information brochure from last year, The Test pattern of NEET (UG) – 2022 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. The examination will be held for 720 marks.

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply.

Go to the official website of NTA NEET 2023 at neet.nta.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

There are nearly 645 medical colleges, 318 dental colleges, 914 AYUSH colleges, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges across the country participating in the NEET UG examination every year.

NEET UG 2023: Documents Required For Registration

A valid mobile number, A valid email ID, a Class 10 pass certificate, Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph, Postcard size Photograph, Signature, Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression, Category Certificate (if applicable), Citizenship Certificate (if applicable), and PwD Certificate (wherever applicable) are some of the documents that aspirants need to keep in handy while completing the registration process.

NEET Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2023.

NOTE: The registration process for the undergraduate medical exam is expected to begin shortly. Till now, NTA has not released any registration dates. Candidates are advised to track the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.