NEET UG 2023 Registration Window Reopens Tomorrow: Here’s How to Apply on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Registration: The NTA said it has received representations from candidates to open the registration window again for applying for NEET UG 2023.

As per the earlier notification, NEET UG Exam 2023 will be held on May 7, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM

NEET UG Registration 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) decided to reopen the registration window for NEET UG 2023 aspirants and said the registration window will open from tomorrow, April 11, 2023 and will continue till April 13, 2023. The candidates who missed their chance to register for the entrance exam can submit their application forms on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 candidates must note that the application fee can be paid till 11.59 PM.

“This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) – 2023,” the NTA said in its notification.

The NTA said it has received representations from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for NEET (UG) – 2023 as they could not complete their registration process for some unavoidable reasons.

NEET UG 2023 Correction Window Closes

In the meantime, the NEET UG 2023 correction window will close on April 10, 2023. The candidates who have registered already and wish to correct their details, must do it at the earliest.

NEET UG Exam 2023: Check Full Schedule

As per the earlier notification, NEET UG Exam 2023 will be held on May 7, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM as a commom and uniform entrance exam throughout India as well as cities outside India in over 499 cities

NEET UG 2023 will be conducted in pen and paper mode throughout the country as well as cities outside India.

NET UG 2023: Here’s How To Apply Online

Visit the official website of the organization conducting the exam, and navigate to the application page.

Register yourself on the website by providing the required information such as name, email address, phone number, and date of birth.

Fill in the application form with your personal and educational details, upload your photograph and signature, and pay the application fee.

After filling in the application form, review all the details carefully before submitting it. Make sure that all the details are accurate and complete.

After reviewing the application form, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

After submitting the application form, take a printout of the application form and keep it safe for future reference.

