NEET UG 2023 Registration Ends in 2 Days: Check Application Fee, Exam Details on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Registration 2023: Candidates need to ensure that the information filled up in their online NEET UG application form is correct.

NEET UG Registration 2023: Aspirants who are yet to register for NEET UG can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Registration 2023: The registration deadline for NEET UG 2023 will close in two days on April 6. The aspirants who are yet to register for NEET UG can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in. As per the earlier schedule, NEET UG 2023 will be held on May 7. Even though the NTA has announced to close the NEET UG application window on April 6, it is likely to extend the NEET UG registration dates. However, it has not been confirmed as yet.

NEET UG 2023: Exam Duration

The duration of NEET UG 2023 is 3 hours and 20 minutes and the paper will begin at 2 PM and end at 5:20 PM. Students, while applying for NEET 2023, need to upload address proof (present and permanent) in the form of Aadhar card, domicile certificate, passport, voter ID, etc.

NEET UG 2023: Application Fee

The application fee for NEET UG 2023 is Rs 1,700 for General; Rs 1,600 for General-EWS and OBC-NCL; and Rs 1,000 for SC, ST, PwBD and third gender candidates. The fee is Rs 9,500 for candidates outside India.

NEET UG 2023: Here’s How to Register

Go to the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link

Fill the online NEET UG application with personal details

Fill the online application with qualification details

Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the format specified

Pay fee payment through the online payment mode

Submit and download the NEET UG application form 2023

NEET UG 2023: Key Things to Remember

Candidates need to ensure that the information filled up in their online NEET UG application form is correct.

Candidates must make sure that they have provided the correct e-mail address and mobile number.

Candidates need to fill only one application form and to take care while filling out their particulars like their mobile phone number and e-mail address.

