NEET UG 2023 Result Date Soon; Check Highest Cut-Offs at Top Medical Colleges in AIQ Counselling
NEET UG 2023 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET-UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7, 2023. Every year, lakhs of aspirants register and appear for the entrance examination. Nearly 20,87,449 candidates have appeared for the examination. NTA will release the candidates’ answer key, recorded responses, and OMR sheet anytime soon.
After MBBS, the four-year undergraduate medical degree known as Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) is one of the most sought-after medical programmes. As soon as the NEET UG Result 2023 is declared, students can apply for MCC NEET counselling for MBBS, and BDS admission.
NEET UG 2023 Result Date – Expected Date And Time
Till now, NTA has not released the exact date and time for the declaration of the NEET UG Result. Once announced, NTA NEET UG 2023 Result can be accessed through the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, National Testing Agency has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration of Manipur and the State Government of Manipur and has decided to offer Exam Centre to the candidates of Manipur on any date between June 3 to 5.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting the NEET UG counselling for admission to a total of 26,949 BDS seats offered in 313 government, private, and deemed institutes. Students must note that the curriculum of BDS is regulated by the Dental Council of India (DCI). Before applying, students are required to check the BDS eligibility criteria, fees, and admission process.
Online counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services for Undergraduate Medical Courses. The NEET UG counselling will be held for admission to a total of 26,949 BDS seats offered in 313 government, private, and deemed institutes. The Dental Council of India (DCI) regulates the BDS curriculum. Before applying, students must review the BDS eligibility criteria, fees, and admission process.
NEET UG 2023 Cut-off: Top Medical Colleges Closing Ranks
The NEET UG 2023 closing ranks of round 2 MCC AIQ counselling are listed below. Students with NEET scores higher than 30,000 were admitted to these colleges.
Name of the Medical colleges
Opening rank
Closing rank
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
1,910
7,469
Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Dental Sciences, Imphal
21,287
21,287
Dental College, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
19,160
22,235
ESIC Dental College, Gulbarga
21,484
22,323
Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bangalore
12,944
23,736
Patna Dental College and Hospital, Patna
23,845
24,159
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi (Central Universities Internal Quota)
18,600
25,191
UP King George’s University of Dental Science, Lucknow
20,937
25,581
Government Dental College and Hospital, Jaipur
13,103
25,867
Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai
11,400
26,293
Regional Dental College, Guwahati
21,009
26,437
Goa Dental College and Hospital, Bambolim
21,017
26,440
Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
4,172
27,116
ESIC Dental College and Hospital, Rohini
17,735
27,257
Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Pondicherry
22,285
27,298
Indira Gandhi Government Dental College and Hospital, Jammu
22,193
27,383
Government Dental College and Hospital, Patiala
25,815
27,845
Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, Annamalai University, Annamalai Nagar
21,311
28,098
How to Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key?
- Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, look for “NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download.”
- Enter the NEET application number and password.
- A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.
- Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.
Qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website i.e. www.mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seat. MCC does not allot any seat either on nomination basis or manually. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.
