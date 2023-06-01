Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Result Date Soon; Check Highest Cut-Offs at Top Medical Colleges in AIQ Counselling

Know About NTA NEET Answer Key Release Date.

NEET UG 2023 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET-UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7, 2023. Every year, lakhs of aspirants register and appear for the entrance examination. Nearly 20,87,449 candidates have appeared for the examination. NTA will release the candidates’ answer key, recorded responses, and OMR sheet anytime soon.

After MBBS, the four-year undergraduate medical degree known as Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) is one of the most sought-after medical programmes. As soon as the NEET UG Result 2023 is declared, students can apply for MCC NEET counselling for MBBS, and BDS admission.

NEET UG 2023 Result Date – Expected Date And Time

Till now, NTA has not released the exact date and time for the declaration of the NEET UG Result. Once announced, NTA NEET UG 2023 Result can be accessed through the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, National Testing Agency has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration of Manipur and the State Government of Manipur and has decided to offer Exam Centre to the candidates of Manipur on any date between June 3 to 5.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting the NEET UG counselling for admission to a total of 26,949 BDS seats offered in 313 government, private, and deemed institutes. Students must note that the curriculum of BDS is regulated by the Dental Council of India (DCI). Before applying, students are required to check the BDS eligibility criteria, fees, and admission process.

Online counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services for Undergraduate Medical Courses.

NEET UG 2023 Cut-off: Top Medical Colleges Closing Ranks

The NEET UG 2023 closing ranks of round 2 MCC AIQ counselling are listed below. Students with NEET scores higher than 30,000 were admitted to these colleges.

Name of the Medical colleges Opening rank Closing rank Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi 1,910 7,469 Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Dental Sciences, Imphal 21,287 21,287 Dental College, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal 19,160 22,235 ESIC Dental College, Gulbarga 21,484 22,323 Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bangalore 12,944 23,736 Patna Dental College and Hospital, Patna 23,845 24,159 Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi (Central Universities Internal Quota) 18,600 25,191 UP King George’s University of Dental Science, Lucknow 20,937 25,581 Government Dental College and Hospital, Jaipur 13,103 25,867 Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai 11,400 26,293 Regional Dental College, Guwahati 21,009 26,437 Goa Dental College and Hospital, Bambolim 21,017 26,440 Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 4,172 27,116 ESIC Dental College and Hospital, Rohini 17,735 27,257 Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Pondicherry 22,285 27,298 Indira Gandhi Government Dental College and Hospital, Jammu 22,193 27,383 Government Dental College and Hospital, Patiala 25,815 27,845 Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, Annamalai University, Annamalai Nagar 21,311 28,098

How to Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key?

Visit the official website – . On the homepage, look for “NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download.” Enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

Qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website i.e. www.mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seat. MCC does not allot any seat either on nomination basis or manually. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

