NEET UG 2023 Result Date Soon; Check Highest Cut-Offs at Top Medical Colleges in AIQ Counselling

NEET UG 2023 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET-UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. This y

Published: June 1, 2023 9:21 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Know About NTA NEET Answer Key Release Date.

NEET UG 2023 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(NEET-UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7, 2023. Every year, lakhs of aspirants register and appear for the entrance examination. Nearly 20,87,449 candidates have appeared for the examination. NTA will release the candidates’ answer key, recorded responses, and OMR sheet anytime soon.

After MBBS, the four-year undergraduate medical degree known as Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) is one of the most sought-after medical programmes. As soon as the NEET UG Result 2023 is declared, students can apply for MCC NEET counselling for MBBS, and BDS admission.

NEET UG 2023 Result Date – Expected Date And Time

Till now, NTA has not released the exact date and time for the declaration of the NEET UG Result. Once announced, NTA NEET UG 2023 Result can be accessed through the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, National Testing Agency has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration of Manipur and the State Government of Manipur and has decided to offer Exam Centre to the candidates of Manipur on any date between June 3 to 5.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be conducting the NEET UG counselling for admission to a total of 26,949 BDS seats offered in 313 government, private, and deemed institutes. Students must note that the curriculum of BDS is regulated by the Dental Council of India (DCI). Before applying, students are required to check the BDS eligibility criteria, fees, and admission process.

Online counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services for Undergraduate Medical Courses.

NEET UG 2023 Cut-off: Top Medical Colleges Closing Ranks

The NEET UG 2023 closing ranks of round 2 MCC AIQ counselling are listed below. Students with NEET scores higher than 30,000 were admitted to these colleges.

Name of the Medical colleges

Opening rank

Closing rank

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

1,910

7,469

Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Dental Sciences, Imphal

21,287

21,287

Dental College, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal

19,160

22,235

ESIC Dental College, Gulbarga

21,484

22,323

Government Dental College and Research Institute, Bangalore

12,944

23,736

Patna Dental College and Hospital, Patna

23,845

24,159

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi (Central Universities Internal Quota)

18,600

25,191

UP King George’s University of Dental Science, Lucknow

20,937

25,581

Government Dental College and Hospital, Jaipur

13,103

25,867

Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai

11,400

26,293

Regional Dental College, Guwahati

21,009

26,437

Goa Dental College and Hospital, Bambolim

21,017

26,440

Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

4,172

27,116

ESIC Dental College and Hospital, Rohini

17,735

27,257

Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Pondicherry

22,285

27,298

Indira Gandhi Government Dental College and Hospital, Jammu

22,193

27,383

Government Dental College and Hospital, Patiala

25,815

27,845

Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital, Annamalai University, Annamalai Nagar

21,311

28,098

How to Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key?

  1. Visit the official website –  neet.nta.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, look for “NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download.”
  3. Enter the NEET application number and password.
  4. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.
  5. Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

Qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website i.e. www.mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seat. MCC does not allot any seat either on nomination basis or manually. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

