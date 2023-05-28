NEET UG 2023 Result: From Answer Key Release Date To Tie Breaking Policy; Check FAQs Here

Home

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 Release Date And Time: As soon as the testing agency will issue the provisional answer key, MBBS aspirants will be able to download it by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Answer Key 2023 Release Date And Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination anytime soon. As soon as the testing agency will issue the provisional answer key, MBBS aspirants will be able to download it by logging into the official website — . This year, the medical entrance examination was successfully held on May 7. NTA NEET UG Provisional answer key will be issued along with the NEET OMR answer sheet and recorded responses.

In this article, we have tried to answer all of your important questions related to the answer key release date, counselling procedure and others. More information on the NEET UG scorecard 2023 and other important details can be found in the article below.

When Was NEET UG 2023 Exam Held?

The National Testing Agency has conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 2087449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time).

When Will NTA Release NEET UG 2023 Answer Key?

NTA will release the NEET provisional answer key anytime soon. As per media reports, NTA NEET Answer Key is expected to be released by the last week of May 2023.

How to Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key?

Visit the official website – . On the homepage, look for “NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download.” Enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

How to Raise Objections Against NEET Answer Key?

The candidates can raise objections on NEET UG 2023 answer key using the application number and password. Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged.

When Will NTA Release NEET UG 2023 Result?

NTA will declare the NEET UG 2023 Result anytime soon. MBBS aspirants will be able to download it by logging into the official website —

Is There Any Tentative Date For NTA NEET UG 2023 Result Declaration?

Based on past trends, NTA NEET UG 2023 Result is expected to be declared by June 20, 2023. However, this is just a tentative date. Till now, NTA has not released any exact date or time for the declaration of the result.

Has NTA Released NEET Examination Date For Manipur Candidates?

National Testing Agency has carefully reviewed the law-and-order situation in consultation with the State Administration of Manipur and State Government of Manipur and has decided to offer Exam Centre to the candidates of Manipur. This year, the NTA NEET UG examination will be held on any date between 03 and 05 June 2023. CHECK PDF

Login Details Required to Download NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key?

Enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference. The scanned copy of the original OMR Answer Sheet and Score Card of the Candidates of NEET (UG) will be kept in the safe custody of DigiLocker [maintained by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)] for the easy access of the same by the respective candidates at: https://digilocker.gov.in, on the basis of their consent given at the time of submission of online application.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the counselling dates following the release of the NEET UG 2023 result. Admissions are granted in accordance with NEET ranks. Qualified and eligible candidates must register on the MCC website i.e. to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seats.

Who Many Rounds of NEET UG 2023 Counselling Will Be Conducted?

Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, There will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round (SLA (C) No. 10487 of 2021 in the matter

of Nihila P.P. v/s MCC & Ors. Hon’ble Supreme Court of India) which will be conducted in online mode.

What is NTA NEET UG Tie- Breaking Policy?

A list of the successful candidates in order of All India Rank based on the marks obtained in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG – 2023 will be prepared by the NTA.

The inter-se-merit of candidates for tie-breaking: In case of two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET (UG) – 2023, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by, Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correctanswers in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correctanswers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by

For more details, Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA ( ) and ( / ) for the latest updates.

