NEET UG 2023 Result Expected This week; Check Updates on MCC Counselling, Merit List, NEET Rank

Medical aspirants can check the NTA NEET UG 2023 result on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. In addition to the NEET result, NTA will also issue the individual scorecards, cut-off, and all-India rank.

NEET UG 2023: As per the schedule released by the NTA, the exam will be held for three hours and 20 minutes from 2 PM to 5.20 PM.

NEET UG Result 2023 Date And Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to announce the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination anytime soon. Medical aspirants can check the NTA NEET UG 2023 result on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. In addition to the NEET result, NTA will also issue the individual scorecards, cut-off, and all-India rank.

The NTA has already issued the NEET answer keys on June 4, 2023. The single medical entrance examination for 20,87,449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday).

The Result and All India Rank of NEET (UG) will be prepared/notified by NTA as per the norms/criteria fixed by the NMC/DGHS (for MBBS/BDS) and by NCISM (for BAMS/BSMS/ BUMS) and by NCH (for BHMS). “An All India Merit List of the qualified candidates shall be prepared based on All India Rank in the Merit List of the NEET (UG) – 2023 and candidates shall be admitted to Undergraduate Medical Courses from the said list only, with existing reservation policy,” reads an NTA statement in Information Bulletin said.

NEET UG Result 2023 – Expected Date And Time

According to the past year’s trends, the NTA NEET UG 2023 Results are likely to be announced by this week. Looking at the past year’s trends, the NEET UG 2022 Result was announced five days after the answer key objection deadline. The deadline for challenging the answer key was September 2, and the NEET UG results were announced on September 7, 2022.

NEET UG Result 2023: How to Download Scorecard Online?

Visit NTA’s official website — neet.nta.nic.in. On the Home Page, click ‘NEET UG 2023 Result’ under Latest Announcement. On the next window enter credentials including the NTA NEET application number and date of birth. Click and access the NEET UG 2023 result. Download NEET UG 2023 scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

NTA NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Candidates aspiring for admission to MBBS / BDS Courses in such Universities/ Institutions based upon their All India Rank (AIR) in NEET (UG) – 2023, shall have to register on the MCC website after the declaration of NEET (UG) – 2023 Result. The Candidate will have to register on the MCC Website. (www.mcc.nic.in).

The selection and admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses seats in any Medical Institution recognized for offering Undergraduate Medical Courses is subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in the merit list, medical fitness, and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the Government of India, respective States, Universities, Institutions and Medical/ Dental/ Ayurveda/ Siddha/ Unani/ Homeopathy Colleges. Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2023. The following are the seats available under different quotas:

All India Quota Seats

State Government Quota Seats

Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities

State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University

Central Pool Quota Seats

All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, are in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges.

AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER.

The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and

100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses. MCC only does the registration for AFMC and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC Authorities for the admission process. DU/BHU and other Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them.

For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

