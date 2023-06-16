Home

Education

LIVE NEET UG 2023 Result: NTA NEET Final Answer Key(Out) at neet.nta.nic.in; Aspirants Allege OMR Discrepancies

live

LIVE NEET UG 2023 Result: NTA NEET Final Answer Key(Out) at neet.nta.nic.in; Aspirants Allege OMR Discrepancies

NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE Updates: MBBS aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in and Digilocker.

LIVE NEET UG 2023 Result: NTA NEET Final Answer Key(Out) at neet.nta.nic.in; Aspirants Allege OMR Discrepancies.

NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, has released the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination today, June 16, 2023. MBBS aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key by logging into the official website — . This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7, 2023. Every year, lakhs of aspirants register and appear for the entrance examination. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NEET UG Final Answer Key 2023, NEET Marks, NEET UG Topper List, NEET Rank, Official Website, download link, and others.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.