  • LIVE NEET UG 2023 Result: NTA NEET Final Answer Key(Out) at neet.nta.nic.in; Aspirants Allege OMR Discrepancies
NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE Updates: MBBS aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key by logging into the official website —  neet.nta.nic.in and Digilocker.

Updated: June 16, 2023 9:17 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

LIVE NEET UG 2023 Result: NTA NEET Final Answer Key(Out) at neet.nta.nic.in; Aspirants Allege OMR Discrepancies.

NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, has released the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination today, June 16, 2023. MBBS aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key by logging into the official website —  neet.nta.nic.in and Digilocker. This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7, 2023. Every year, lakhs of aspirants register and appear for the entrance examination. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NEET UG Final Answer Key 2023, NEET Marks, NEET UG Topper List, NEET Rank, Official Website, download link, and others.

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2023 Result: Medical Aspirants Allege Discrepancies In NTA NEET Result And OMR Sheet

    Just a day after the declaration of the results on the official website, a section of students claimed discrepancies in the NTA NEET UG result(2023). Calling it “NEET OMR fraud” and “NEET result scam”, Students and parents have shared OMR sheets on social media sites such as the Microblogging site Twitter and demanded an explanation from the NTA.

    As per reports, nearly 56 per cent of NEET aspirants have been declared qualified. However, medical students, who have appeared for the examination, asserted that the total marks obtained as per the OMR sheet were significantly higher than the total marks listed on the NEET result card.

  • 9:00 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2023 Result: Direct Link to Check NTA NEET Final Answer Key

    NTA NEET Final Answer Key


  • 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2023 Result: Official Websites to Check NTA NEET Final Answer Key

    neet.nta.nic.in

    nta.ac.in

    Digilocker

  • 8:59 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2023 Result: NTA NEET Final Answer Key Expected Date And Time

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination.

  • 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE NEET UG 2023 Result: NTA NEET Final Answer Key(Out) at neet.nta.nic.in. How to Download NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key Online at neet.nta.nic.in?<font color="09090a“>

    To download NTA NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key, click on the download answer key link on the official website — https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Check step by step guide to download the answer key.

    STEP 1: Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

    STEP 2: On the homepage, look for “NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key – Download.”

    STEP 3: Enter the NEET application number and password.

    STEP 4: A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

    STEP 5: Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

