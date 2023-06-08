Home

NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: NTA NEET Result, Rank at neet.nta.nic.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: MBBS aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Result by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in and Digilocker.

NEET UG 2023: As per the schedule released by the NTA, the exam will be held for three hours and 20 minutes from 2 PM to 5.20 PM.

NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, will declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination anytime soon. MBBS aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Result by logging into the official website — . This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7, 2023. Every year, lakhs of aspirants register and appear for the entrance examination. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NEET UG Result 2023 Date, NEET Marks, NEET UG Topper List, NEET Rank, Official Website, download link, and others.

