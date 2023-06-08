ZEE Sites

  • NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: NTA NEET Result, Rank at neet.nta.nic.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link Here
NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: NTA NEET Result, Rank at neet.nta.nic.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: MBBS aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Result by logging into the official website —  neet.nta.nic.in and Digilocker.

Published: June 8, 2023 9:15 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET UG 2023: As per the schedule released by the NTA, the exam will be held for three hours and 20 minutes from 2 PM to 5.20 PM.

NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, will declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination anytime soon. MBBS aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Result by logging into the official website —  neet.nta.nic.in and Digilocker. This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7, 2023. Every year, lakhs of aspirants register and appear for the entrance examination. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NEET UG Result 2023 Date, NEET Marks, NEET UG Topper List, NEET Rank, Official Website, download link, and others.

Live Updates

  • 9:25 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: Top Medical Colleges Closing Ranks

    Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

    Opening Rank: 1,910

    Closing Rank: 7,469

    Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Dental Sciences, Imphal

    Opening Rank: 21,287

  • 9:24 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: NTA NEET Counselling

    Online counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services for Undergraduate Medical Courses. The NEET UG counselling will be held for admission to a total of 26,949 BDS seats offered in 313 government, private, and deemed institutes. The Dental Council of India (DCI) regulates the BDS curriculum. Before applying, students must review the BDS eligibility criteria, fees, and admission process.

  • 9:22 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: How to Download NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key Online at neet.nta.nic.in?

    To download NTA NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key, click on the download answer key link on the official website — https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Enter the NEET application number and password. A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen. Check step by step guide to download the answer key.

    STEP 1: Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

    STEP 2: On the homepage, look for “NEET UG 2023 Final Answer Key – Download.”

    STEP 3: Enter the NEET application number and password.

    STEP 4: A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

    STEP 5: Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

  • 9:19 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: Official Websites to Check NTA NEET UG Result

    neet.nta.nic.in

    nta.ac.in



    Digilocker

  • 9:18 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: NTA NEET Result Expected Date And Time

    The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, will declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination anytime soon.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: NTA NEET Result, Rank at neet.nta.nic.in Soon

