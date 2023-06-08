By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: NTA NEET Result, Rank at neet.nta.nic.in Soon; Date, Time, Direct Link Here
NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: MBBS aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Result by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in and Digilocker.
NEET UG 2023 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, will declare the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination anytime soon. MBBS aspirants can download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Result by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in and Digilocker. This year, the competitive examination was held on May 7, 2023. Every year, lakhs of aspirants register and appear for the entrance examination. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on NEET UG Result 2023 Date, NEET Marks, NEET UG Topper List, NEET Rank, Official Website, download link, and others.
