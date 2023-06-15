Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: All those candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2023 exam with the required cut-off marks will be considered eligible for counselling.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration: Know More About Seat Allotment, Upgradation Process(Photo Credit: India.com)

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has declared the scorecard, and ranks of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate on its official website — https://neet.nta.nic.in/ and nta.ac.in. Qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website i.e.www.mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process for allotment of seats. A candidate can submit the NEET-UG Counselling application/registration form only once. All those candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2023 exam with the required cut-off marks will be considered eligible for counselling. The MCC NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule will be published on the website – .

Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counseling i.e. AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counseling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC(only Registration Part) &I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only 08 Central Institutes).

In this article, we have explained the basic steps involved in the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Registration. Check details here.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Date: Check Details Here

Candidates must register, pay fees, and fill out their course and college preferences during the NEET UG counselling 2023. Admission will be granted based on the choices filled by the graduates, NEET UG 2023 rank, and seat availability. Till now, MCC has not released any date for counselling process.

NEET UG Counselling Information Bulletin 2022 -PDF

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Registration – Explained

ROUND-1(AIQ/Central Institutes/University/AIIMS/JIPMER/Deemed University/AMU/BHU/B.Sc. Nursing)

Main counseling Registration which will include payment of Non-RefundableRegistration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in theaccount from which payment has been made).

Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices.

Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website

Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round.- (Candidates who have allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round 2 for which they will have to physically report at the allotted college.)

NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Register Online at mcc.nic.in?

Go to the official website of MCC at . Click on the UG counselling section. The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it. Enter the required information and register on the portal. Now login and fill up the application form. Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form. Take a printout of the application form.

How to use the registration and Choice filling form on the website?

Candidates will have to log on to the website www.mcc.nic.in (which will be operational shortly) to get registered and then fill in choices. Please study counseling scheme carefully. It is advised that after going through the list of seats available, a tentative list may be prepared first as per your preference of colleges, before attempting

to fill choices online. Candidates are advised to read and understand the user manual for the candidates carefully before registration.

Is it necessary to fill up the choices and lock the choices to get seat allotted? Or I will be allotted seat automatically from leftover seats?

“After online registration (registration is compulsory to take part in online allotment process, before the round -1 during specified registration period), you have to fill in choice of Institutions/colleges/courses in order of your preference. Once choice is filled in, it can be modified before locking it. During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule. If you don’t register and fill in choices during registration period, you will not be allotted any seat. Please also note that registration will be available once before allotment of round-1, before starting of round-2 and before start of Mop up Round. There will be no fresh registration before Stray Vacancy Round.,” reads the MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling Information Bulletin.

NEET UG Counselling Round 1: What is Seat Allotment Process?

Going by the previous year’s counselling schedule, the allotment of seat to the candidates is made based on the

NEET-UG Examination conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

How and when I had to make the payment?

After registering for fresh registration, payment page appears automatically. Candidate can do online payment by Net Banking / credit card/ debit card only after making the payment as per choice. Only after the successful payment candidate proceed for choice filling. Candidates are advised to go through these important questions related to the scheme of counselling before registering on the MCC website, in order to understand the scheme of counseling.

Is it necessary to join allotted Medical/Dental College of Round 1 to get chance to participate in Round 2?

No, candidates need not report or join the allotted college of Round 1 since there is free exit. However if they want to retain the Round 1 seat and upgrade in round 2 they have to physically join the college of Round 1 and give up-gradation willingness for Round 2 at the time of admission. Candidates are advised to go through these important questions related to the scheme of counselling before registering on the MCC website, in order to understand the scheme of counseling.

