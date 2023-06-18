Home

NEET UG 2023 Result Discrepancies: Students Association Write Fresh Letter To Dharmendra Pradhan. Here’s What They Have to Say

NEET UG 2023 Result Discrepancies: Medical students, who have appeared for the examination, asserted that the total marks obtained as per the OMR sheet were significantly higher than the total marks given on the NEET result card.

NEET UG 2023 Result Discrepancies: In a major move, the All India Students Union (AISU), a student-led organization wrote a fresh letter to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to implement a time-bound grievance mechanism for the post-result issues in the competitive examination. Several medical aspirants who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 examination were disappointed when their NEET score revealed a significant difference from what they had expected when tallied against the final answer key. In other words, some students claimed discrepancies in the NTA NEET UG result(2023).

Medical students, who have appeared for the examination, asserted that the total marks obtained as per the OMR sheet were significantly higher than the total marks given on the NEET result card. Calling it “NEET OMR fraud” and “NEET result scam,” students and parents have shared OMR sheets on social media sites such as the Microblogging site Twitter and demanded an explanation from the NTA.

Taking to the Microblogging site Twitter, the All India Students Union (AISU) wrote, “Today, we sent a letter to the Education Minister requesting the implementation of a time-bound grievance mechanism for post-result issues in competitive examinations. #JEE #NEETUG2023 #CUET.”

Today, we sent a letter to the Education Minister requesting the implementation of a time-bound grievance mechanism for post-result issues in competitive examinations. #JEE #NEETUG2023 #CUET pic.twitter.com/aME8JGAjVA — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) June 17, 2023

“The current system presents significant challenges for students when attempting to address their grievance mechanism to ensure time-bound grievance related to examination results. Iusses such as discrepancies in result calculation, errors in evaluation, and other concerns directly impact the academic prospects and aspirations of these students. However, the existing system fails to provide an efficient and satisfactory process for students to have their post-result issues addressed, leading to frustration and anxiety,” AISU in a letter wrote. “It is essential to provide a robust and student-centric grievance redressal framework to safeguard the interests and well-being of the students,” the letter further reads.

To recall our readers, the NTA NEET UG result was declared on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Around 56% of candidates who appeared in the examination had been declared qualified. Meanwhile, NTA conducted the single largest medical entrance examination on May 7, 2023. Along with the answer key, the testing agency published the OMR sheet on June 4, 2023. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result is prepared and declared. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts.

