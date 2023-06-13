By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NEET UG 2023 Result Released: Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu Tops | Check Previous Years’ Toppers
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 (NEET).
NTA NEET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 (NEET). The candidates who appeared for the NEET exam can check their results on the official website of the agency ie.neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET (UG) 2023 was conducted in all across the nation (except Manipur) on 7 May 2023. The provisional answer keys for both the May 7 and June 6 NEET exams have been made available, including the recorded responses and OMR copies of the candidates.
Here are the names of the Toppers
PRABANJAN J, BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTH, KAUSTAV BAURI, PRANJAL AGGARWAL, DHRUV ADVAN, SURYA SIDDHARTH N, SHRINIKETH RAVI, SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY, VARUN S, PARTH KHANDELWAL
- PRABANJAN J – 720 marks – 99.9999019 percentile – Tamil Nadu
- BORA VARUN – 720 marks – 99.9999019 percentile – Andhra Pradesh
- KAUSTAV BAURI – 716 marks – 99.9998528 percentile- Tamil Nadu
NEET UG result 2023: Top 10 Male Toppers List
- PRABANJAN J
- BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI
- KAUSTAV BAURI
- DHRUV ADVANI
- SURYA SIDDHARTH N
- SHRINIKETH RAVI
- SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY
- VARUN S
- PARTH KHANDELWAL
- SAYAN PRADHAN
NEET UG Result 2023: Top 10 Females Toppers List
- PRANJAL AGGARWAL
- ASHIKA AGGARWAL
- ARYA R S
- MIMANSHA MOUN
- SUMEGHA SINHA
- KANI YASASRI
- BAREERA ALI
- RIDDHI WAJARINGKAR
- KAVALAKUNTLA PRANATHI REDDY
- JAGRUTHI BODEDDULA
NEET UG Result 2023: Check previous years’ toppers
- 2018- Kalpana Kumari (691 marks)
- 2019- Nitin Khandelwal (701 marks)
- 2020- Soyeb Aftab (720 marks)
- 2021- Mrinal Kutteri (720 marks)
NEET UG Result 2023: How to Download NTA NEET UG Scorecard
- Go to the official website of NTA NEET, neet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET – UG – 2023 Result Link -1.”
- Enter the login credentials such as the NEET application number and date of birth.
- Your NEET UG Result 2023 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Take a printout of it for future reference.
