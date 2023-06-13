Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Result Released: Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu Tops | Check Previous Years’ Toppers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 (NEET).

The NTA had assured the parliamentary panel that NEET UG 2023 will be released by the second week of June. (Photo: Pixabay)

NTA NEET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2023 (NEET). The candidates who appeared for the NEET exam can check their results on the official website of the agency ie.neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET (UG) 2023 was conducted in all across the nation (except Manipur) on 7 May 2023. The provisional answer keys for both the May 7 and June 6 NEET exams have been made available, including the recorded responses and OMR copies of the candidates.

Here are the names of the Toppers

PRABANJAN J, BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTH, KAUSTAV BAURI, PRANJAL AGGARWAL, DHRUV ADVAN, SURYA SIDDHARTH N, SHRINIKETH RAVI, SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY, VARUN S, PARTH KHANDELWAL

PRABANJAN J – 720 marks – 99.9999019 percentile – Tamil Nadu

BORA VARUN – 720 marks – 99.9999019 percentile – Andhra Pradesh

KAUSTAV BAURI – 716 marks – 99.9998528 percentile- Tamil Nadu

NEET UG result 2023: Top 10 Male Toppers List

PRABANJAN J BORA VARUN CHAKRAVARTHI KAUSTAV BAURI DHRUV ADVANI SURYA SIDDHARTH N SHRINIKETH RAVI SWAYAM SHAKTI TRIPATHY VARUN S PARTH KHANDELWAL SAYAN PRADHAN

NEET UG Result 2023: Top 10 Females Toppers List

PRANJAL AGGARWAL ASHIKA AGGARWAL ARYA R S MIMANSHA MOUN SUMEGHA SINHA KANI YASASRI BAREERA ALI RIDDHI WAJARINGKAR KAVALAKUNTLA PRANATHI REDDY JAGRUTHI BODEDDULA

NEET UG Result 2023: Check previous years’ toppers

2018- Kalpana Kumari (691 marks)

2019- Nitin Khandelwal (701 marks)

2020- Soyeb Aftab (720 marks)

2021- Mrinal Kutteri (720 marks)

NEET UG Result 2023: How to Download NTA NEET UG Scorecard

Go to the official website of NTA NEET, neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NEET – UG – 2023 Result Link -1.”

Enter the login credentials such as the NEET application number and date of birth.

Your NEET UG Result 2023 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

