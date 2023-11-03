Home

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result Next Week; Here’s How to Check

The Committee will announce the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result on November 7.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Ahead of the choice-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process rules and regulations.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has started the registration process for the special stray vacancy round of the NEET UG 2023 Counselling for All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central Universities and Institutes. Meanwhile, the special stray vacancy round registration for the State Counselling will be held between November 7 to November 10. Candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. The registration window will remain open till November 5 as per the MCC.

Speaking of the schedule, the choice filling and choice locking process will begin from November 1 to November 5. Meanwhile, the choice locking will be available from 04:00 PM of November 5 up to 11:59 PM of November 5, 2023. The Committee will announce the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result on November 7. Meanwhile, the seat allotment process will be held prior to the result declaration process.

The processing of seat allotment will be conducted for a two-day time period – November 6 and November 7. Selected candidates can report to the allotted college between November 8 to November 15. Check the schedule, important dates, and other details here.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule(Date And Time)

Name of the event and check important dates Fresh Registration/Payment: 31st Oct, 2023 to 5 th Nov., 2023 (up to12:00 Noon of 05.11.2023 as per the server timing) Payment facility will be available till 03:00 PM of 5

th Nov., 2023 Choice Filling & Choice Locking: 1 st Nov., 2023 to 5 th Nov., 2023 Choice Locking will be available from 04:00 P.M of 05.11.2023 up to 11:59 P.M of 5th Nov., 2023 (as per Server timing) Processing of Seat Allotment: 6th Nov., 2023 to 7th Nov., 2023 Publication of Result: 7th Nov., 2023 Reporting at allotted College: 8 th Nov., 2023 to 15th Nov., 2023 (up to 05:00 PM as per the Server timing

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to Check Special Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website – https://mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling/

Look for the result link.

Enter the login details and your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a copy of it for future reference.

