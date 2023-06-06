NEET UG 2023: Check Last Year’s Category-Wise Cut Off In Top Karnataka Medical Colleges

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG Result 2023). The NEET UG Answer Key 2023 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). MBBS aspirants will be able to download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.
This year, NTA has conducted the single medical entrance examination for 20,87,449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.
|College Name
|General Rank
|OBC Rank
|SC Rank
|ST Rank
|Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore
|68,176
|78,276
|1,78,342
|1,21,095
|Akash Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Devanahalli
|77,054
|86,964
|1,78,359
|1,26,258
|Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore
|4,856
|10,423
|48,323
|47,016
|Al-Ameen Medical College, Bijapur
|78,893
|89,337
|1,98,580
|1,36,567
|Basaveshwara Medical College, Chitradurga
|78,226
|86,019
|1,88,423
|1,27,180
|Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences, Belgaum
|25,241
|39,143
|93,133
|77,185
|BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore
|44,599
|63,853
|1,55,680
|1,08,913
|Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar
|45,749
|53,498
|1,11,779
|85,422
|Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Research Institute, Bangalore
|12,915
|22,964
|83,734
|60,768
|Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar
|39,990
|52,616
|1,34,397
|1,01,253
|Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore
|49,154
|71,206
|1,48,401
|1,06,947
|Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research, Hubli
|69,220
|80,545
|1,97,275
|1,21,438
|East Point College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore
|75,631
|84,637
|1,87,337
|1,31,931
|ESI Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bangalore
|15,699
|27,446
|94,234
|–
|ESIC Medical College, Gulbarga
|47,985
|52,510
|1,41,403
|–
|Father Muller Institute of Medical Education and Research, Mangalore
|36,671
|53,817
|1,68,351
|1,12,077
|Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, Gadag
|37,249
|46,020
|1,25,259
|82,811
|GR Medical College and Research Center, Mangaluru
|80,480
|89,938
|1,98,783
|–
|Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi
|29,620
|48,424
|1,05,423
|–
|Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan
|27,238
|40,805
|1,05,387
|75,194
|Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences, Haveri
|62,041
|69,146
|1,57,150
|1,12,115
|Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorsavirmath Medical College, Hubli
|81,455
|91,255
|1,99,440
|–
|Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum
|31,987
|–
|–
|–
|JJM Medical College, Davangere
|49,591
|62,185
|1,60,401
|1,20,214
|JSS Medical College, Mysore
|19,041
|51,744
|1,33,665
|–
|Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Natekal
|79,112
|88,730
|1,95,829
|1,24,302
|Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubli
|14,255
|23,705
|75,003
|58,817
|Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karwar
|51,145
|58,945
|1,42,935
|1,00,868
|Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
|13,847
|51,238
|1,32,256
|1,01,386
|Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore
|25,298
|51,150
|1,32,749
|99,389
|AJ Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mangalore
|49,352
|77,796
|1,70,089
|1,31,620
|Khaja Bandanawaz Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga
|76,949
|86,146
|1,83,877
|1,25,238
|Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madikeri
|44,992
|58,281
|1,39,684
|80,877
|Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences, Koppal
|49,259
|58,130
|1,26,068
|1,00,500
|KS Hegde Medical Academy, Mangalore
|38,703
|68,580
|1,75,825
|–
|KVG Medical College, Karunjibag
|77,084
|88,635
|1,97,397
|1,31,834
|Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Gulbarga
|61,221
|73,877
|1,60,052
|1,23,502
|Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya
|22,616
|35,274
|99,419
|75,444
|MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore
|15,896
|45,311
|1,11,754
|93,881
|MVJ Medical College and Research Hospital, Hoskote
|63,050
|75,235
|1,73,731
|1,17,190
|Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysore
|10,413
|16,307
|67,303
|51,740
|Navodaya Medical College, Raichur
|74,240
|87,821
|1,76,112
|–
|Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur
|42,898
|53,190
|1,28,253
|87,696
|S Nijalingappa Medical College and HSK Hospital and Research Centre, Navanagar
|68,301
|79,884
|1,81,779
|1,23,629
|S S Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Jnanashankara
|64,308
|72,650
|1,75,891
|1,19,862
|Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Bangalore
|67,176
|77,603
|1,75,266
|1,22,981
|SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Sattur
|45,244
|54,165
|1,59,832
|–
|Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga
|26,977
|39,116
|1,02,160
|78,246
|Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Tumkur
|78,421
|85,821
|1,94,452
|1,34,157
|Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Surathkal
|78,321
|87,579
|1,97,662
|1,36,536
|Subbaiah Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga
|72,937
|82,069
|1,85,484
|1,16,925
|The Oxford Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Bangalore
|74,876
|85,056
|1,88,494
|1,37,328
|Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary
|22,218
|38,128
|1,02,094
|71,683
|Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore
|38,473
|57,918
|1,53,336
|1,21,062
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Medical Colleges Of India
- Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
- Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.
- Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore.
- Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore.
- Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry.
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Dental Colleges Of India
- Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
- Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
- Rank 3: Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
- Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
- Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru
NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges In India
- Rank 1: National Institute o Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
- Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
- Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology &Science,
- Rank 4: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
- Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
- Rank 6: National Institute o Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
- Rank 7: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru
- Rank 8: Panjab University, Chandigarh
- Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Science, Manipal
- Rank 10: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore
