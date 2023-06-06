ZEE Sites

  • NEET UG 2023: Check Last Year’s Category-Wise Cut Off In Top Karnataka Medical Colleges

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG Result 2023). The NEET UG Answer Key 2023 was released by the Nation

Published: June 6, 2023 5:11 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

MBBS aspirants will be able to download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. (Photo: Pixabay)

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG Result 2023). The NEET UG Answer Key 2023 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). MBBS aspirants will be able to download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, NTA has conducted the single medical entrance examination for 20,87,449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.

NEET UG: Check Last Year’s Category-Wise

College NameGeneral RankOBC RankSC RankST Rank
Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore68,17678,2761,78,3421,21,095
Akash Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Devanahalli77,05486,9641,78,3591,26,258
Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore4,85610,42348,32347,016
Al-Ameen Medical College, Bijapur78,89389,3371,98,5801,36,567
Basaveshwara Medical College, Chitradurga78,22686,0191,88,4231,27,180
Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences, Belgaum25,24139,14393,13377,185
BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore44,59963,8531,55,6801,08,913
Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar45,74953,4981,11,77985,422
Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Research Institute, Bangalore12,91522,96483,73460,768
Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar39,99052,6161,34,3971,01,253
Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore49,15471,2061,48,4011,06,947
Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research, Hubli69,22080,5451,97,2751,21,438
East Point College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore75,63184,6371,87,3371,31,931
ESI Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bangalore15,69927,44694,234
ESIC Medical College, Gulbarga47,98552,5101,41,403
Father Muller Institute of Medical Education and Research, Mangalore36,67153,8171,68,3511,12,077
Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, Gadag37,24946,0201,25,25982,811
GR Medical College and Research Center, Mangaluru80,48089,9381,98,783
Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi29,62048,4241,05,423
Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan27,23840,8051,05,38775,194
Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences, Haveri62,04169,1461,57,1501,12,115
Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorsavirmath Medical College, Hubli81,45591,2551,99,440
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum31,987
JJM Medical College, Davangere49,59162,1851,60,4011,20,214
JSS Medical College, Mysore19,04151,7441,33,665
Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Natekal79,11288,7301,95,8291,24,302
Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubli14,25523,70575,00358,817
Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karwar51,14558,9451,42,9351,00,868
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore13,84751,2381,32,2561,01,386
Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore25,29851,1501,32,74999,389
AJ Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mangalore49,35277,7961,70,0891,31,620
Khaja Bandanawaz Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga76,94986,1461,83,8771,25,238
Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madikeri44,99258,2811,39,68480,877
Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences, Koppal49,25958,1301,26,0681,00,500
KS Hegde Medical Academy, Mangalore38,70368,5801,75,825
KVG Medical College, Karunjibag77,08488,6351,97,3971,31,834
Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Gulbarga61,22173,8771,60,0521,23,502
Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya22,61635,27499,41975,444
MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore15,89645,3111,11,75493,881
MVJ Medical College and Research Hospital, Hoskote63,05075,2351,73,7311,17,190
Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysore10,41316,30767,30351,740
Navodaya Medical College, Raichur74,24087,8211,76,112
Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur42,89853,1901,28,25387,696
S Nijalingappa Medical College and HSK Hospital and Research Centre, Navanagar68,30179,8841,81,7791,23,629
S S Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Jnanashankara64,30872,6501,75,8911,19,862
Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Bangalore67,17677,6031,75,2661,22,981
SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Sattur45,24454,1651,59,832
Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga26,97739,1161,02,16078,246
Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Tumkur78,42185,8211,94,4521,34,157
Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Surathkal78,32187,5791,97,6621,36,536
Subbaiah Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga72,93782,0691,85,4841,16,925
The Oxford Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Bangalore74,87685,0561,88,4941,37,328
Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary22,21838,1281,02,09471,683
Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore38,47357,9181,53,3361,21,062

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Medical Colleges Of India

  • Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
  • Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.
  • Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore.
  • Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore.
  • Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Dental Colleges Of India

  • Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
  • Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
  • Rank 3: Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
  • Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
  • Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges In India

  • Rank 1: National Institute o Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad
  • Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
  • Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology &Science,
  • Rank 4: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
  • Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
  • Rank 6: National Institute o Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
  • Rank 7: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru
  • Rank 8: Panjab University, Chandigarh
  • Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Science, Manipal
  • Rank 10: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore

