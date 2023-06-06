Home

Education

NEET UG 2023: Check Last Year’s Category-Wise Cut Off In Top Karnataka Medical Colleges

NEET UG 2023: Check Last Year’s Category-Wise Cut Off In Top Karnataka Medical Colleges

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG Result 2023). The NEET UG Answer Key 2023 was released by the Nation

MBBS aspirants will be able to download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. (Photo: Pixabay)

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG Result 2023). The NEET UG Answer Key 2023 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). MBBS aspirants will be able to download the NTA NEET UG 2023 Answer Key by logging into the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, NTA has conducted the single medical entrance examination for 20,87,449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.

You may like to read

NEET UG: Check Last Year’s Category-Wise

College Name General Rank OBC Rank SC Rank ST Rank Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore 68,176 78,276 1,78,342 1,21,095 Akash Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Devanahalli 77,054 86,964 1,78,359 1,26,258 Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore 4,856 10,423 48,323 47,016 Al-Ameen Medical College, Bijapur 78,893 89,337 1,98,580 1,36,567 Basaveshwara Medical College, Chitradurga 78,226 86,019 1,88,423 1,27,180 Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences, Belgaum 25,241 39,143 93,133 77,185 BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore 44,599 63,853 1,55,680 1,08,913 Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar 45,749 53,498 1,11,779 85,422 Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College Research Institute, Bangalore 12,915 22,964 83,734 60,768 Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamarajanagar 39,990 52,616 1,34,397 1,01,253 Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore 49,154 71,206 1,48,401 1,06,947 Dr Chandramma Dayananda Sagar Institute of Medical Education and Research, Hubli 69,220 80,545 1,97,275 1,21,438 East Point College of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore 75,631 84,637 1,87,337 1,31,931 ESI Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bangalore 15,699 27,446 94,234 – ESIC Medical College, Gulbarga 47,985 52,510 1,41,403 – Father Muller Institute of Medical Education and Research, Mangalore 36,671 53,817 1,68,351 1,12,077 Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, Gadag 37,249 46,020 1,25,259 82,811 GR Medical College and Research Center, Mangaluru 80,480 89,938 1,98,783 – Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi 29,620 48,424 1,05,423 – Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Hassan 27,238 40,805 1,05,387 75,194 Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences, Haveri 62,041 69,146 1,57,150 1,12,115 Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamigalu Moorsavirmath Medical College, Hubli 81,455 91,255 1,99,440 – Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum 31,987 – – – JJM Medical College, Davangere 49,591 62,185 1,60,401 1,20,214 JSS Medical College, Mysore 19,041 51,744 1,33,665 – Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Natekal 79,112 88,730 1,95,829 1,24,302 Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubli 14,255 23,705 75,003 58,817 Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, Karwar 51,145 58,945 1,42,935 1,00,868 Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore 13,847 51,238 1,32,256 1,01,386 Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bangalore 25,298 51,150 1,32,749 99,389 AJ Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mangalore 49,352 77,796 1,70,089 1,31,620 Khaja Bandanawaz Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga 76,949 86,146 1,83,877 1,25,238 Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Madikeri 44,992 58,281 1,39,684 80,877 Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences, Koppal 49,259 58,130 1,26,068 1,00,500 KS Hegde Medical Academy, Mangalore 38,703 68,580 1,75,825 – KVG Medical College, Karunjibag 77,084 88,635 1,97,397 1,31,834 Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Gulbarga 61,221 73,877 1,60,052 1,23,502 Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, Mandya 22,616 35,274 99,419 75,444 MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore 15,896 45,311 1,11,754 93,881 MVJ Medical College and Research Hospital, Hoskote 63,050 75,235 1,73,731 1,17,190 Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, Mysore 10,413 16,307 67,303 51,740 Navodaya Medical College, Raichur 74,240 87,821 1,76,112 – Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences, Raichur 42,898 53,190 1,28,253 87,696 S Nijalingappa Medical College and HSK Hospital and Research Centre, Navanagar 68,301 79,884 1,81,779 1,23,629 S S Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Jnanashankara 64,308 72,650 1,75,891 1,19,862 Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Bangalore 67,176 77,603 1,75,266 1,22,981 SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital, Sattur 45,244 54,165 1,59,832 – Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga 26,977 39,116 1,02,160 78,246 Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Tumkur 78,421 85,821 1,94,452 1,34,157 Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Surathkal 78,321 87,579 1,97,662 1,36,536 Subbaiah Institute of Medical Sciences, Shimoga 72,937 82,069 1,85,484 1,16,925 The Oxford Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Bangalore 74,876 85,056 1,88,494 1,37,328 Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary 22,218 38,128 1,02,094 71,683 Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Bangalore 38,473 57,918 1,53,336 1,21,062

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Medical Colleges Of India

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. Rank 2 : Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Christian Medical College, Vellore. Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore.

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore. Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Dental Colleges Of India

Rank 1: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai Rank 2: Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal Rank 3: Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune Rank 4: Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi Rank 5: AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges In India

Rank 1: National Institute o Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

Rank 2: Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Rank 3: Birla Institute of Technology &Science,

Rank 4: JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

Rank 5: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Rank 6: National Institute o Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

Rank 7: JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru

Rank 8: Panjab University, Chandigarh

Rank 9: Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Science, Manipal

Rank 10: Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham, Coimbatore

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES