NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Soon at mcc.nic.in; How to Check

Medical Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will announce the round 1 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate(NEET-UG) on Saturday, July 29

Jammu Kashmir NEET UG Counselling 2023: Check Registration Dates, Cut-Off Scores Here

Medical Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will announce the round 1 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate(NEET-UG) on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Prior to this, the competent authority will conduct the seat allotment process from July 27 to July 28, 2023. Medical aspirants who have registered for the first round of NEET UG Counselling and are willing to take admission in MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent All India Quota(AIQ) seats will be able to check their status by visiting the official website of the Committee – mcc.nic.in. Later, selected applicants shortlisted in the NEET UG 2023 counselling round 1 result can report for admission at the allotted medical colleges between July 31 and August 4.

The NEET UG 2023 Counselling round 2 registration will commence from August 9 to August 14, 2023. The choice-filling procedure is scheduled to be held from August 10. One can check the detailed schedule, official website, steps to check the result here.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

Name of the Event CHECK NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Date Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the

participating Institutes and NMC Verification of Tentative Seat

Matrix by the participating Institutes and NMC from 20th July, 2023 to 21st July,

2023 Registration/Payment 20th July, 2023 to 25th July, 2023 (up

to 12:00 NOON) only as per Server TimePayment facility will be available up to 08:00 PM of 25th July, 2023 as per Server Time Choice Filling/Choice Locking 22nd July, 2023 to 26th July, 2023 (up

to 11:55 P.M of 26th July, 2023) only as

per Server TimeChoice Locking will be available from

03:00 P.M of 26th July, 2023 upto

11:55 P.M of 26th July, 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 27th July, 2023 to 28th July, 2023 Result 29th July, 2023 Uploading of documents by

the candidates on MCC portal 30th July, 2023 Reporting/ Joining 31st July, 2023 to 4th Aug, 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC 5th Aug, 2023 to 6th Aug, 2023

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates Round 2

Name of the Event CHECK NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Date Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the

participating Institutes and NMC 7th Aug., 2023 to 8th Aug., 2023 Registration/Payment Registration facility will be available from

9th Aug., 2023 to 14th Aug, 2023

upto 12:00 NOON as per Server TimePayment facility will be available up

to 08:00 PM of 14th Aug, 2023 as per

Server Time Choice Filling/Choice Locking 10th Aug, 2023 to 15th Aug., 2023 (till 11:55 PM) as per Server Time Choice Locking will be available from

03:00 P.M of 15th Aug., 2023 upto

11:55 PM on 15th Aug., 2023 as per Server Time Processing of Seat Allotment 16th Aug, 2023 to 17th Aug, 2023 Result 18th Aug., 2023 Uploading of documents by

the candidates on MCC portal 19th Aug., 2023 Reporting/ Joining 20th Aug, 2023 to 28th Aug., 2023 Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC 29th Aug., 2023 to 30th Aug., 2023

All admissions and resignations (if allowed) will be made through online mode only; no offline resignation of seat is permitted. Candidates must download the allotment letter from the MCC website. The allotment of seats to

the candidates is made based on the NEET-UG Examination conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

How to Appear For Medical Counselling? Guidance to Students

ROUND-1(AIQ/Central Institutes/University/AIIMS/JIPMER/Deemed University/AMU/BHU/B.Sc. Nursing)

Main counseling Registration which will include payment of Non-Refundable Registration fee and Refundable Security Deposit (to be refunded only in the account from which payment has been made).

Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices on all days.

Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

Publication of result of Round-1on MCC website

Uploading of essential certificates after declaration of result.

Physical Reporting with original documents at the allotted Medical/Dental College against 1 Round – (Candidates who have allotted a seat in round one can opt for willingness to upgrade from round 1 to round for which they will have to physically report with original documents at the allotted college.)

Note: if a registered candidate is not allotted a seat, he can participate in round 2 directly without fresh registration.

Questions That You Must Ask

Q. Can I have some idea about the seat I am likely to get at my rank?

Ans: You can have some ideas from the following: A. Please log on to the website – from the home page go to medical counseling – open Under-Graduate (for previous years) – open composite allotment list. From the

information that you will see, you get some idea of the pattern in the previous year(s). This will only be indicative (without any guarantee for the current year). Opening and Closing rank course and category-wise is also available in the Download section of home page of the MCC website.

Who are eligible for 2nd Round of allotment?

Ans: Candidates eligible for seat allotment in 2nd round would be from one of the following groups:

Group–I: Registered candidates who did not get any seat allotment in the 1st round.

Group-II: Registered candidates who have secured seat & whose 1st round of allotted seat got cancelled during the document verification on reporting for admission will be considered for allotment of seat in the next round of seat allotment, with changed Category, subject to availability of seat in respective category.

Group–III: Candidates who have reported at allotted institute during 1st round of allotment and submitted willingness for second round up-gradation as Yes.

Group- IV: Candidates who have been allotted a seat but Not Joined. Group V: Candidates who have resigned in online mode during the time frame from the allotted seat of first round at college.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Result: How to Check?

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) at mcc.nic.in.

Go to the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Result.

Enter the login details.

Your NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 1 Result will be declared on the website.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are deemed to have read, agreed and accepted the Scheme of Counselling and the terms and conditions of the counselling scheme for NEET UG Counselling on completing the online submission of the application/registration form.

