NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Provisional Result Released: Discrepancies to be Raised Till July 30

The MCC said the reporting or joining of the candidates who have been allotted a seat will be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023.

NEET UG 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the Provisional NEET UG Round 1 Result on Saturday and said NEET UG seat allotment result will be available on the official site at mcc.nic.in. This is the provisional result and the final NEET UG 2023 round 1 seat allotment results will be declared on July 30. The MCC said any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed by 10:00 A.M of 30.07.2023 through email ID mccresultquery@gmail.com.

“It is for information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET UG 2023 counselling is now available. Final result will be displayed on 30.07.2023. Any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 A.M of 30.07.2023 through email on the Email Id:mccresultquery@gmail.com”, reads the official notification.

After the provisional results, the uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal will be done on July 30, 2023. The MCC said the reporting or joining of the candidates who have been allotted a seat will be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. And the verification of candidates’ data by institutes will be done from August 5 to 6.

Here’s direct link to check NEET UG round 1 provisional allotment list

In total, there will be four rounds of AIQ online counselling such as AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-Up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Provisional Result: Here’s How to Check

First log in to the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Then you click on NEET UG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

After this, a new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Then, you need to download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

NEET UG 2023: Candidates to Approach Allotted College After Final Results

Candidates will have to approach the allotted college/ institute only after the declaration of the Final Result and only after downloading the Provisional allotment letter from the MCC website

