NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling: Joining/Reporting At Allotted Colleges From Aug 20; Documents Required For NRI Candidates

NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling seat allotment result can be checked from mcc.nic.in. Check important dates, the official website, and the documents Required at the time of joining/ reporting.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) will declare the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Process today, August 18, 2023. Medical students who have appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) counselling procedure can check and download the NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in. Students will be allowed to upload the documents on the MCC portal on August 19. Check important dates, the official website, and the documents Required at the time of Joining/ Reporting.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result: What’s Next?

Candidates are advised to see the college information, of the allotted college for, any other document which may be required by the allotted college. The candidates who have been allotted a seat through NEET UG Counseling by MCC are informed that they need to upload scanned copies of original documents to the MCC portal as per the dates mentioned in the schedule published by MCC. Candidates without original certificates/documents shall not be allowed to take admission in the allotted Medical/ Dental College. Candidates are advised to see the college information, of allotted college for, any other document which may be required by the allotted college.

The candidates will have the mandatorily upload essential certificates after the declaration of the result. It is also mandatory for candidates to take their original documents during physical reporting to college so as to confirm the allotted seat.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Documents Required at the time of Joining/ Reporting

What documents are required at the time of Joining/ Reporting in allotted Medical/ Dental/Nursing College?

Original documents (along with attested photocopies of documents) for admission to under- graduate medical/dental/nursing courses for admission to allotted college are required at the time of joining in allotted Medical / Dental College are as mentioned below.

Allotment Letter issued by MCC Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA. Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.

Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same) Class 10th Certificate Class 10+2 Certificate Class 10+2 Marks Sheet Eight (8) Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form. Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

For NRI candidates following documents are mandatory:

Passport copy of sponsorer, embassy certificate Sponsorship affidavit (stating that the sponsorer is ready to bear the expenses for the whole duration of the study) Relationship Affidavit (Relation of Candidate with the sponsorer)

For OCI/PIO/Foreign national candidates citizenship certificate/ card number documents are mandatory,

The Candidate should also bring the following certificate, if applicable:

The Candidate should also bring the following certificate, if applicable:

mentioned in the certificate. Some of the States insist for English version of Caste Certificate. In case the certificate is in regional language the candidate should carry an Attested translated copy of the certificate in English/ Hindi.

mentioned in the certificate. Some of the States insist for English version of Caste Certificate. In case the certificate is in regional language the candidate should carry an Attested translated copy of the certificate in English/ Hindi. OBC-NCL as per Central List certificate issued by the competent authority. The sub- caste should tally with the Central List of OBC. The OBC candidates should not belong to Creamy Layer to claim OBC reservation benefit. The OBC certificate must be in the standard format as mentioned in the prospectus/ Information Bulletin.

Disability Certificate issued from a duly constituted andauthorized Medical Board in an online format by the designated centres as per NMC norms (Gazette Notification no. MCI-34(41)/2018- Med./170045 dated 04/02/2019). No other PWD certificate, issued by any other Authority/Hospital will be entertained.

EWS Certificate as per the prescribed format

Candidates without original certificates/documents shall not be allowed to take admission in allotted Medical/ Dental College.

NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling: FAQs

What if I do not have my Original Documents with me at the time of joining the allotted college?

The Candidates who have been allotted a seat through NEET UG Counselling by MCC are informed that their admission is provisional subject to physical verification of documents by the allotted college authorities. The MCC

has no role to play in physical verification of documents. The candidates need to have their original certificates at the time of reporting. Candidates who have deposited their original documents with any other

Institute/ College/University and come for admission with a certificate stating that “their original certificates are deposited with the Institute / College / University” will not be allowed to take admission in allotted Medical/Dental

College.

