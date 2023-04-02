Home

NEET UG 2023: Want To Pursue MBBS From Bangladesh? Check Course Structure, Best Colleges, Eligibility Here

NEET UG 2023: Students pursuing medical studies in other (foreign) countries must pass the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) to earn a license to practice in India.

NEET UG 2023 Latest News: Medical courses in India are becoming increasingly popular due to their high-quality education and numerous career options. India has some of the best medical colleges in the world, with programmes ranging from Bachelor’s degrees to Doctorates. But, students who are not able to qualify for NEET can pursue medical studies abroad. Bangladesh can be considered the study-abroad destination for Indian medical students. If you want to pursue this programme, then check you must go through the details shared below.

NEET UG 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

As per the Indianexpress report, a candidate needs at least 50 per cent aggregate score in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects in Standard 12.

NEET qualified (50 percentiler)

He/She should have a medical clearance against any contagious diseases.

The required minimum age is 17 years.

NEET UG 2023: Check Course structure

In Bangladesh, the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme lasts five years, plus one year of internship. To be eligible to receive their degree certificate, all medical students must complete their internship year.

All You Need to Know About the Admission Process

Candidates must first choose an institute and then fill out the application form for that varsity to secure a seat in an MBBS programme at any of the Bangladesh universities. Candidates should be aware that the NEET score is a mandatory eligibility criterion. Once the university has provided a conditional offer letter, students can apply for a study visa using various documents such as a passport copy, identity proof, the university’s conditional offer letter, education degree proofs, and others.

Medium of teaching

MBSS is typically taught in English at all universities in Bangladesh. Bangla is the country’s native language, in addition to English.

Study Abroad? Check Recognised Colleges

Students pursuing medical studies in other (foreign) countries must pass the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) to earn a license to practice in India. Institute of Applied Health Sciences (IAHS), Bangladesh Medical College (BMSRI), Community Based Medical College Bangladesh Cbmcb, Eastern Medical College Comilla, Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College, Kumudini Womens Medical College, and others are among the popular medical institutes.

