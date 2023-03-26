Home

NEET UG 2023: Want To Pursue MBBS From China? Check Course Structure, Eligibility, Best Colleges Here

Medical Education:Despite a slight decrease in numbers due to the Coronavirus pandemic, China has remained one of the most popular study-abroad destinations for Indian medical students.

NEET: Want To Pursue MBBS From China? Check details here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023: Medical courses in India are becoming increasingly popular due to their high-quality education and numerous career options. India has some of the best medical colleges in the world, with programmes ranging from Bachelor’s degrees to Doctorates. But, Students who are not able to qualify for NEET can pursue medical studies abroad. China has long been a favourite study-abroad destination for Indian medical students. Despite a slight decrease in numbers due to the Coronavirus pandemic, China has remained one of the most popular study-abroad destinations for Indian medical students.

While the Ministry of External Affairs does not keep track of which courses students have applied for, according to NBE data, 13,427 Indian students took the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). A total of 2,580 passed the screening test in 2021.

Government Official Website

http://en.moe.gov.cn/

NEET UG 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

As per the Indianexpress report, a candidate needs at least 50 per cent aggregate score in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects in Standard 12.

NEET qualified (50 percentiler)

He/She should have a medical clearance against any contagious diseases.

The required minimum age is 17 years.

NEET UG 2023: Check Course structure

In China, an MBBS degree typically is five years, plus one year of internship. All students must complete an internship year in order to receive their degree certificate.

All You Need to Know About the Admission Process

Candidates must first choose an institute and then fill out the application form for that varsity in order to secure a seat in an MBBS programme at any of the Chinese universities. While the NEET score is required, IELTS is not required to pursue MBBS in China. The student, on the other hand, should learn English.

Once the university has provided a conditional offer letter, students can apply for a Chinese study visa using various documents such as a passport copy, identity proof, the university’s conditional offer letter, education degree proofs, and others.

Medium of teaching

MBSS is typically taught in English at all universities in Mainland China. However, there are a few institutes that offer courses in Mandarin.

Study Abroad? Check Recognised Colleges

Students pursuing medical studies in other (foreign) countries must pass the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) in order to earn a license to practice in India. Guangxi Medical University, Hebei Medical University, Chongqing Medical University, Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Southern Medical University, Zhengzhou University Medical School, and others are among the popular medical institutes.

