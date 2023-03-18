Home

NEET UG 2023: Want To Pursue MBBS From Kyrgyzstan? Eligibility, Best Colleges, Course Structure Here

NEET UG 2023: As per Indian government data, there were 14,500 Indian students in Kyrgyzstan in 2022. Check eligibility, best colleges, course structure Here

NEET Exam: As per Indian government data, there were 14,500 Indian students in Kyrgyzstan in 2022.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023: Medical courses in India are becoming increasingly popular due to their high-quality education and numerous career options. India has some of the best medical colleges in the world, with programmes ranging from Bachelor’s degrees to Doctorates. But, Students who are not able to qualify for NEET can pursue medical studies abroad.

Kyrgyzstan has gained a softer spotlight as a study-abroad destination for Indian medical students since the Russia-Ukraine war. In other words, for Indian medical students, Kyrgyzstan is one of the most popular study-abroad destinations. As per Indian government data, there were 14,500 Indian students in Kyrgyzstan in 2022. Given that Kyrgyzstan is such a popular destination for medical students, here are some important things to know:

Government Official Website

https://edu.gov.kg/

NEET UG 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

As per the Indianexpress report, a candidate needs at least 50% aggregate score in PCB subjects in class 12. (reserved categories may have different eligibility).

NEET qualified (50 percentile).

He/She should have a medical clearance against any contagious diseases.

The required minimum age is 17 years.

NEET UG 2023: Check Course structure

In Kyrgyzstan, the duration of MBBS is six years, which includes the internship year.

All You Need to Know About the Admission Process

In Kyrgyzstan, there is no entrance exam for MBBS programs. Students must simply go to the official website of the university where they want to study the course and fill out an application form. Once the varsity has verified the students’ eligibility, they will be asked to submit the necessary documents to prove their eligibility, education, and identity.

Medium of teaching

All international students will be taught in English.

Study Abroad? Check Recognised Colleges

According to FMGE candidate data provided by the NBE, some of the most popular MBBS colleges in Kyrgyzstan are the International Higher School of Medicine, International School of Medicine International University of Kyrgyzstan, Osh State University Medical Faculty, S. Tentishev Asian Medical Institute, Jalal Abad State University Medical Faculty, International School of Medicine International University of Kyrgyzstan Eastern Medical Campus, I.K. Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy Faculty of General Medicine. Students pursuing medical studies in other (foreign) countries must pass the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) in order to earn a license to practice in India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.