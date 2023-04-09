Home

NEET UG 2023: Want To Pursue MBBS From Philippines? Check Course Structure, Best Colleges, Eligibility Here

Students pursuing medical studies in other (foreign) countries must pass the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) in order to earn a license to practice in India.

NEET: Want To Pursue MBBS From Philippines? Check details here.

NEET UG 2023 Exam: Medical courses in India are becoming increasingly popular due to their high-quality education and numerous career options. India has some of the best medical colleges in the world, with programmes ranging from Bachelor’s degrees to Doctorates. But, students who are not able to qualify for NEET can pursue medical studies abroad. For Indian medical students, the Philippines is one of the most popular study-abroad destinations.

The Philippines, the world’s thirteenth most populous country, is well-known for its scenic beauty. As per Indian government data, there were 15, 000 Indian students in the Philippines in 2022. Given that the Philippines is such a popular destination for medical students, here are some important things to know:

NEET UG 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The candidate should have qualified NEET in the past three years. The candidate needs to have Medical clearance against any contagious diseases. The candidate needs to be a minimum age of 17 years. Test of English as a Foreign Language(TOEFL) or (International English Language Testing System(IELTS) test is not required. As per the Indianexpress report, a candidate needs at least 50% aggregate score in PCB subjects in class 12.

NEET UG 2023: Check Course structure

The MBBS programme in the Philippines lasts 5.5-6.5 years, with a mandatory year-long internship in the Philippines followed by one in India. The Bachelor degree lasts 1.5 years, followed by Biology or Sociology + Bachelor of Medicine, which lasts four years, including a one-year mandatory internship. Students can directly participate in USMLE step 1 from second year onwards, Indianexpress reported. No student is awarded a medical degree certificate from a medical college in the Philippines unless he or she successfully completes their mandatory internship year. However, it is essential for students to confirm the course structure with the chosen medical college, as different colleges may have different structures. Students pursuing medical studies in other (foreign) countries must pass the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) in order to earn a license to practice in India.

NEET UG 2023: How Can I Get Admission In Philippines?

Interested students must go to the website of the university/institute of their choice and fill out the application form. They will then be required to submit all necessary documents as proof of their identity and educational qualifications. Once all of the information has been verified by the authorities, the university will contact the student personally via email, if selected.

Medium of teaching

MBSS is typically taught in English at all universities in the Philippines.

Want to Study Abroad? Check Recognised colleges

Davao Medical School Foundation College of Medicine, the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Jonelta Foundation School of Medicine, the University of Northern Philippines College of Medicine, Our Lady of Fatima University College of Medicine, and others are among Russia’s renowned medical colleges and institutions.

