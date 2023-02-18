NEET UG 2023: Want to Pursue MBBS From Russia? Check Eligibility, Scholarships, Course Structure Here

NEET UG 2023: Medical courses in India are becoming increasingly popular due to their high-quality education and numerous career options. India has some of the best medical colleges in the world, with programmes ranging from Bachelor’s degrees to Doctorates. But, Students who are not able to qualify for NEET can pursue medical studies abroad. For Indian medical students, Russia is one of the most popular study-abroad destinations. As per Indian government data, there were 18,039 Indian students in Russia in 2022. Given that Russia is such a popular destination for medical students, here are some important things to know:

NEET UG 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

As per the Indianexpress report, a candidate needs at least 50% aggregate score in PCB subjects in class 12.

NEET qualified (50 percentile)

The candidate needs to have Medical clearance against any contagious diseases.

The candidate needs to be a minimum age of 17 years.

NEET UG 2023: Check Course structure

In Russia, an MBBS degree requires a six-yearlong journey, five of which are dedicated to academic study and the final year to the internship. Furthermore, it is typically pursued as a separate form of education — specialist programmes. Dentistry and pharmacy specialties last five years, while nursing takes four. The first three years focus primarily on theoretical, while the last three years are primarily practical. Each year is divided into two semesters, for a total of 12 semesters. Students receive a bachelor’s degree and a higher education diploma after completing four years of undergraduate programmes. Later, Students can then continue their studies and pursue a Master’s degree.

NEET UG 2023: When Does the Academic Session Begin?

Usually, the academic session starts between September and October in Russia.

NEET UG 2023: How Can I Get Admission In Russia?

In Russia, there is no entrance examination for admission to MBBS programmes. Students must go to the website of the university/institute of their choice and fill out the application form. They will then be required to submit all necessary documents as proof of their identity and educational qualifications. Once all of the information has been verified by the authorities, the university will contact the student personally via email, if selected.

How Can I Get Scholarships?

If you want to get a scholarship to study in Russia, then candidates must pass tests, interviews, and academic competitions, depending on the university and country. Following that, the candidates will be subjected to competitive selection, and the selected candidates will find their names in the list of candidates on the sites or the representation of Rossotrudnichestvo or Russian Embassy, as per the Indianexpress report. Aspirants should keep in mind that they will need to pass the Unified State Examination (EGE) or pass admission tests.