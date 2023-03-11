Home

Education

NEET UG 2023: Want To Pursue MBBS From Ukraine? Check Eligibility, Colleges Here

NEET UG 2023: Want To Pursue MBBS From Ukraine? Check Eligibility, Colleges Here.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023: Medical courses in India are becoming increasingly popular due to their high-quality education and numerous career options. India has some of the best medical colleges in the world, with programs ranging from Bachelor’s degrees to Doctorates. Students who did not qualify in NEET, the only gateway to pursue medical studies in our country India, can pursue medical studies abroad.

Students pursuing medical studies in other (foreign) countries must pass the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) in order to earn a license to practice in India. For Indian medical students planning to study abroad, Ukraine is one of the most popular countries. Given that Ukraine is such a popular destination for medical students, here are some important things to know:

NEET UG 2023 Government Official Website

studyinukraine.gov.ua/en/

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check Required Educational Qualification Here

As per the Indianexpress report, a candidate must have passed a higher secondary school certificate. A candidate must have studied and passed subjects such as Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Students with a school certificate of 10 or 11 years of study must take a year-long preparatory course. (premedical programme). NEET qualifier score.

NEET UG 2023 Medium of teaching

In Ukraine, almost every institute offers medical programs in three languages: Ukrainian, English, and Russian.

NEET UG 2023 Admission process

Foreign students can enroll twice a year, prior to and at the start of the academic semester, for the degrees of Junior Bachelor, Bachelor, and Master. To apply, students must go to the official website of the university or institute they wish to attend and fill up the relevant application form. Following that, they will be required to submit all necessary documentation to prove their identity and educational qualifications.

After thoroughly reviewing all the documents and credentials, the concerned Universities will send invitation letters, admission letters, and visa support letters by courier or mail to the chosen students.

Copy of passport, Copy of school leaving certificate, Filled application form, Copy of MBBS/MD certificate (only for PG students), and Copy of transcripts of MBBS/MD (only for PG students), are some of the documents you will be required to get an invitation letter. Candidates can send their documents via email or fax.

Check List of Recognised Colleges Here

Odessa National Medical University, Bukovinian State Medical University, Kharkiv National Medical University, Lugansk State Medical University, and Zaporozhye State Medical University, and others are among Ukraine’s renowned medical colleges and institutions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.