NEET UG 2024 Application Correction Dates Soon; Registration Closes in 5 Days

NEET UG 2024 application form is scheduled to be closed on March 16, 2024. NTA will soon release the NEET Correction window dates.

NEET UG 2024: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till March 16; Information Bulletin Revised

NEET UG 2024 application correction window dates will be published anytime soon on its official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/#. Soon after the National Testing Agency(NTA) closes the NEET registration portal, candidates will be allowed to make changes to their application form. During the stipulated time, candidates will be allowed to make the required changes. “In case the photograph or signature is blurred or not visible to identify the identity of the candidate then, the application will be rejected and no option for correction or revision will be permitted,” NTA in an official notification said. Once finally submitted, particulars in certain specific fields may be changed only during the correction window. After that, no communication in this regard would be entertained. Students will have to log in through the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/#, with their credentials, and make the required changes.

NEET 2024 Application Correction Dates: How to Edit the NEET Application Form?

Visit the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “NEET correction window.”

Enter the login details such as the application number and password.

Your NEET application form will appear on the screen.

Make changes accordingly. Submit the NEET application form.

Download a copy of it for future reference.

As of now, the NEET registration process will close on March 16, 2024. The dates for correction in particulars, Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on the NEET(UG) (Main) portal at the appropriate time.

The duration of the test would be three (03) hours and 20 minutes. Compensatory time of one hour five minutes for examination of three hours twenty minutes (03:20 hrs) duration for PwBD Candidate [having a physical limitation to write] will be given, whether such candidate uses the facility of Scribe or not.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) – 2024 on 05 May 2024 from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in Pen & paper (offline) mode. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/) for the latest updates.

