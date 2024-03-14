Home

NEET UG 2024 Application Correction Window Dates Released; Check Schedule HERE

The NEET UG 2024 application correction window dates have been released on its official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. As per the press note dated March 13, 2024, the National Testing Agency(NTA) will open the NEET application correction window dates between March 18 to March 20, 2024. During this time, medical aspirants who have already filled up the NTA NEET application form are advised to edit or make any modifications to their submitted form. “We urge all registered candidates to visit the official website and verify their particulars. If necessary, you are advised to make corrections or modifications to your Application Form during the specified period,” reads the official website.

The NEET application window for corrections will be available till 20 March 2024 (up to 11:50 PM.) After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

