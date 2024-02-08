Home

NEET UG 2024 Application Form LIVE: NTA NEET Registration at neet.nta.nic.in Soon; Direct Link, NMC Syllabus

NEET 2024 Registration LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will commence the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG) anytime soon.

NEET 2024 Registration LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will commence the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG) anytime soon; the examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Medical and MBBS aspirants are required to fill up NEET UG application forms as soon as the registration portal is active. NEET is the single largest medical entrance examination and will be held on May 5, 2024. According to the media reports, the testing agency is likely to commence the NEET UG registration window in a few hours.

National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) –2024 on May 5, 2024, for over 20,00,000 candidates at several different Centres located in different Cities throughout the country including many Cities outside India.

Online Submission of Application Form: to be out soon

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: to be out soon

Correction in Particulars: to be out soon

NEET UG 2024 Application Form LIVE: Will NTA Release New NEET Registration Portal? Know Here

As of now, NTA has not released any statement regarding the NEET UG 2024 registration portal; however, the testing agency has published a new registration portal for all the competitive examinations such as UGC NET, JEE Main, and CUET PG.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NEET UG 2024 registration.

