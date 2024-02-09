NEET UG 2024 Application Form(OUT) LIVE: NTA NEET Registration, Notification at neet.ntaonline.in; Direct Link

Top Recommended Stories

NEET 2024 Registration LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG). 

Updated: February 9, 2024 11:05 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET 2024 Registration LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG). Medical and MBBS aspirants are required to fill up NEET UG application forms at neet.ntaonline.in. This time, NTA has commenced the new registration portal for NEET applications. NEET is the single largest medical entrance examination and will be held on May 5, 2024. The examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is being conducted by NTA since 2019 for admission to the undergraduate medical education, with the approval of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (vide O.M. no. V.11025/14/216-MEP dated 6th December 2017) and MHRD (vide Order No 35- 5/2017-TS.I dated 24th September 2018).  Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NTA NEET Registration date and time.

Live Updates

  • Feb 9, 2024 11:18 PM IST

    Before registering for NEET UG, NEET Aspirants must keep the following things ready.

    A valid mobile number
    A valid email ID
    Scanned Images of the Candidate’s recent Passport size Photograph,
    Postcard-size Photograph,
    Signature,
    Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression,
    Category Certificate (if applicable),
    Citizenship Certificate (if applicable),
    PwD Certificate (wherever applicable)
    Class 10 pass certificate

  • Feb 9, 2024 11:05 PM IST

    NEET is the single largest medical entrance examination and will be held on May 5, 2024

  • Feb 9, 2024 11:05 PM IST

    The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is being conducted by NTA since 2019 for admission to the undergraduate medical education, with the approval of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (vide O.M. no. V.11025/14/216-MEP dated 6th December 2017) and MHRD (vide Order No 35- 5/2017-TS.I dated 24th September 2018).

  • Feb 9, 2024 11:05 PM IST

    NEET UG 2024 Application Form(OUT) LIVE: Has NTA Released the NEET Application Form?

    According to the latest updates, the NTA NEET Registration process is active on the official website: neet.ntaonline.in. Meanwhile, till now, NTA has not issued any statement regarding this viral notification.

  • Feb 9, 2024 10:54 PM IST

    The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG).

