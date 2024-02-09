Home

Education

NEET UG 2024 Application Form(OUT) LIVE: NTA NEET Registration, Notification at neet.ntaonline.in; Direct Link

live

NEET UG 2024 Application Form(OUT) LIVE: NTA NEET Registration, Notification at neet.ntaonline.in; Direct Link

NEET 2024 Registration LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG).

NEET 2024 Registration LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG). Medical and MBBS aspirants are required to fill up NEET UG application forms at neet.ntaonline.in. This time, NTA has commenced the new registration portal for NEET applications. NEET is the single largest medical entrance examination and will be held on May 5, 2024. The examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions.

Trending Now

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is being conducted by NTA since 2019 for admission to the undergraduate medical education, with the approval of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (vide O.M. no. V.11025/14/216-MEP dated 6th December 2017) and MHRD (vide Order No 35- 5/2017-TS.I dated 24th September 2018). Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on NTA NEET Registration date and time.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.