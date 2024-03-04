Home

NEET 2024 Dress Code: Long Sleeves, Shoes Not Permitted; Check NTA Rules On Frisking

NEET Dress Code 2024: The registration process for the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test(Undergraduate) will close in just five days; medical aspirants are advised to fill up the NTA NEET application form at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. The NTA has already released the dress code that aspirants must abide by while appearing for the medical entrance examination. Check NTA NEET Dress Code 2024 for male and female candidates.

NEET Dress Code 2024 by NTA for Male and Female Candidates

Heavy clothes and/or long sleeves are not permitted. However, in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

Slippers, and sandals with low heels are permitted.

Shoes are not permitted.

In case of any deviation required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) circumstances, specific approval of NTA must be taken before the Admit Cards are issued.

If candidates are wearing a customary dress, they need to report at the allotted Examination centre latest by 12:30 pm on the day of the examination.

The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious) should report at the examination centre atleast two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/ she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall.

