Home

Education

NEET UG 2024: Check Upper Age Limit, Number of Attempts, Qualifying Marks to Appear For Medical Entrance Exam

NEET UG 2024: Check Upper Age Limit, Number of Attempts, Qualifying Marks to Appear For Medical Entrance Exam

With the NTA NEET registration process open for medical aspirants, candidates are required to fill up and submit the NEET application form.

NEET: Submission of the Online Application Form may be done by accessing the NTA website https://exams.nta.nic.in/NEET.

NEET UG 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency has been conducting the NEET (UG) since 2019 with the approval of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Education, in pursuance of the direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. With the NTA NEET registration process open for medical aspirants, candidates are required to fill up and submit the NEET application form. Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) – 2024 through the “Online” mode only through the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. However, before filling up the application form, students are advised to go through the eligibility criteria and understand how many attempts they have left in total to appear for this single largest medical entrance exam. Check details related to NEET UG 2024 here:-

Trending Now

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple-choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST)

You may like to read

National Medical Commission Act, 2019

As per Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the NEET (UG) has to be conducted as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Similarly, as per Section 14 of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020, there shall be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines i.e. BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act. NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to admission to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy.

NEET Eligibility Criteria 2024 For Undergraduate Programme

Eligibility for appearing in NEET (UG), as per related Regulations of NMC and DCI are as follows:-

He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course. Accordingly, the lower age limit shall be as under:

For Candidates of General (UR)/General-EWS born on or

before 31.12.2007 For Candidates of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwBD Category

NEET Age Limit 2024 For Undergraduate Programme: Upper age limit: As per Letter No. U-11022/2/2022-UGMEB, dated 09 March 2022 received from National Medical Commission (NMC), Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) regarding the upper age limit, there is no upper age limit.

NOTE: There is no upper age limit for the medical examination. Indian Citizens/ Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) intending to pursue Undergraduate Medical Courses in a foreign Medical/ Dental Institute also need to qualify for NEET (UG).

Qualifying Exam to Appear For NEET UG 2024

To be eligible for NEET (UG) – 2024, candidates need to refer to the following table for qualifying examination criteria.

A candidate who is appearing in the qualifying examination, i.e., class 12 in 2024, whose result is awaited, may apply and appear in the test but he/she shall not be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical Courses if he/she does not pass the qualifying examination with the required pass percentage at the time of first round of Counselling. Candidates who have appeared or are appearing at the qualifying Examination with English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as the main subject and expect to pass the Examination with the required percentage of marks are also eligible to apply and appear in the Competitive Entrance Examination. However, their candidature will be considered only if they provide documentary evidence of having passed the qualifying Examination with the required subjects and percentage of marks.

The Higher/Senior Secondary Examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination which is equivalent to class 12 Higher/Senior Secondary Examination after a period of 12 years of study, the last two years of such study comprising of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training after the introduction of the 10+2+3 educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education. To know more, refer to the detailed notification shared here:- NEET UG 2024 Notification

Qualifying Marks to Appear For NEET UG 2024

To be eligible for NEET (UG) – 2024, the candidate must have passed in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 50% marks taken together in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Bio-technology at the qualifying examination as mentioned in the Regulations of NMC and DCI. In addition, they must have got a rank in the merit list of NEET (UG) – 2024 for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses.

The candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, or Other Backward Classes (NCL), the minimum marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology are taken together in the qualifying examination shall be 40% marks instead of 50% marks for Unreserved and General-EWS Candidates. In respect of PwBD candidates as per NMC and DCI Regulations, the minimum marks in the qualifying examination in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (or Botany & Zoology)/Biotechnology taken together shall be 40% instead of 50%.

The students who have received education abroad and wish to seek admission into medical colleges in India must have passed in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English with 50% marks in Class 12, and their equivalency determined by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) as per regulations of the National Medical Commission and the concerned University.

NOTE: Marks obtained in Mathematics are not to be considered for eligibility for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses.

For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2024, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.