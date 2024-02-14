Home

NEET UG 2024 Exam: Check Qualifications and Qualifying Examination Codes

NEET (UG) has been a qualifying entrance exam since 2020 for admission to the MBBS/BDS courses in AIIMS and JIPMER (although such Medical Institutions are governed under separate Statutes), as per the

NEET (UG) has been a qualifying entrance exam since 2020 for admission to the MBBS/BDS courses in AIIMS and JIPMER (although such Medical Institutions are governed under separate Statutes), as per the proviso under Section 14 (1) of the NMC Act (2019). At present, the NEET UG 2024 application process is underway; medical aspirants can download the information bulletin accordingly. Aspirants can submit the online NEET application form is https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

To be eligible for NEET (UG) – 2024, candidates need to refer to the following table for qualifying examination criteria.

CODE: 01 A candidate who is appearing in the qualifying examination, i.e., class 12 in 2024, whose result is awaited, may apply and appear in the test but he/she shall not be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical Courses if he/she does not pass the qualifying examination with the required pass percentage at the time of first round of Counselling. Candidates who have appeared or are appearing at the qualifying Examination with English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as the main subject and expect to pass the Examination with the required percentage of marks are also eligible to apply and appear in the Competitive Entrance Examination. However, their candidature will be considered only if they provide documentary evidence of having passed the qualifying Examination with the required subjects and percentage of marks/

CODE: 02 The Higher/Senior Secondary Examination or the Indian School Certificate Examination which is equivalent to class 12 Higher/Senior Secondary Examination after a period of 12 years of study, the last two years of such study comprising of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology (which shall include practical tests in these subjects) and Mathematics or any other elective subject with English at a level not less than the core course for English as prescribed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training after the introduction of the 10+2+3 educational structure as recommended by the National Committee on Education.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 from Open School or as private candidates shall not be eligible to appear for the ‘National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test’. Furthermore, a study of Biology/Biotechnology as an Additional Subject at Class 12 level also shall not be permissible.*

Candidates who have passed Class 12 from Open School or as private candidates shall not be eligible to appear for the ‘National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test’. Furthermore, a study of Biology/Biotechnology as an Additional Subject at Class 12 level also shall not be permissible.* *The candidates who have passed Class 12 level with Biology as an additional subject will also be eligible for MBBS Entrance Examination (as per Hon’ble High Court Order No. 2341/-W/DHC/WRIT/D-1/2019 dated 24/09/2019 in the Writ Petition (C) No. 6773/2019.

*(NOTE: The proviso in italics has been a subject matter of challenge before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi, Hon’ble High Court of Allahabad, Lucknow Bench, and Hon’ble High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur. The provisions of the regulations disqualifying recognized Open School Board candidates and the candidates who have studied Biology/Biotechnology as an Additional Subject has been struck down. The Medical Council of India has preferred Special Leave Petitions before the Hon’ble.

Supreme Court and Appeals in the Hon’ble High Courts. Therefore, the candidature of candidates in the NEET (UG) – 2024 who have passed the qualifying examinations i.e. Class 12 from National Institute of Open Schooling or State Open Schools or as private candidates from recognized State Boards; or with Biology/Biotechnology as an additional subject shall be allowed but subject to the outcome of Special Leave

Petitions/Appeals filed by the Medical Council of India) If the institute has to consider an examination of an Indian University or of a foreign/university to be equivalent to the Class 12 under intermediate science examination, the candidates shall have to produce a certificate from the concerned Indian University/Association of Indian Universities to the effect that the examination passed by him/her is considered to be equivalent to the class 12 under intermediate science examination.

Petitions/Appeals filed by the Medical Council of India) If the institute has to consider an examination of an Indian University or of a foreign/university to be equivalent to the Class 12 under intermediate science examination, the candidates shall have to produce a certificate from the concerned Indian University/Association of Indian Universities to the effect that the examination passed by him/her is considered to be equivalent to the class 12 under intermediate science examination. CODE: 03 The Intermediate/Pre-degree Examination in Science of an Indian University/Board or other recognized examining body with Physics, Chemistry, Biology /Biotechnology (which shall include practical test in these subjects) and also English as a compulsory subject. OR

CODE: 04 The Pre-professional/Pre-medical Examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English after passing either the Higher Secondary Examination or the Pre-University or an equivalent examination. The Preprofessional/Pre-medical examination shall include practical tests in these subjects and also English as a compulsory subject.

CODE: 05 The first year of the three years’ degree course of a recognized University with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Biotechnology including practical tests in these subjects provided the examination is a University Examination and the candidate has passed the earlier qualifying examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/ Biotechnology with English at a level not less than a core course. OR

CODE: 06 B.Sc. Examination of an Indian University provided that he/she has passed the B.Sc. Examination with not less than two of the subjects Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany, Zoology)/Biotechnology and further that he/ she has passed the earlier qualifying examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English.

CODE: 07 Any other examination which in scope and standard (Last 02 years of 10+2 Study comprising of Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology; which shall include practical test in these subjects) is found to be equivalent to the Intermediate Science Examination of an Indian University/Board, taking Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology including practical tests in each of these subjects and English.

