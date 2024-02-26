Home

Education

NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Soon at exams.nta.ac.in; Registration Closes in 12 Days

NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip Soon at exams.nta.ac.in; Registration Closes in 12 Days

NEET UG 2024 exam city slip will be released soon at exams.nta.ac.in. The registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test will close in just 12 days.

NEET UG 2024 registration will close in just 12 days; candidates can fill up the NTA NEET application form at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. In simple words, the last date for submission of the online NEET application form is March 9, 2024, till 11:50 PM. Soon after the conclusion of the application form, NTA will release the NEET exam city slip on its website. At present, the NTA NEET UG exam city release date and time have not been released. Before this, NTA will open the NEET application correction window.

Trending Now

NEET Application Correction Window

Candidates who have already selected centers in India and paid the fee without the option for foreign centers but who want to appear in NEET (UG) in countries outside of India will have the opportunity to correct their center and country choice during the correction window. This window will open after the registration window closes. Candidates in foreign countries wishing to change their centers to foreign cities can make corrections during this period. However, they will be required to pay the differential amount. In case the photograph or signature is blurred or not visible to identify the identity of the candidate then, the application will be rejected and no option for correction or revision will be permitted.

You may like to read

NEET UG Exam Date

NEET (UG) 2024 will be held on May 5, 2024. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the NEET Exam City Slip. Follow the steps below.

NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip: How to Download NTA NEET Advance Intimation City Slip?

Go to the official website: Visit the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Look for the NEET Advance Intimation City Slip: On the homepage, find the link that reads, “Download NTA NEET Exam City Slip.”

Enter the credentials: Once you click on the link, enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Access the NTA NEET exam city slip: Your NTA NEET exam city slip will be displayed on the screen. Download it and save a copy of it for future reference.

NEET: Who Can Apply For Medical Exam?

Indian Nationals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI)/Foreign Nationals are eligible

to appear for the single largest medical examination.

NEET Result Date And Time

The NTA NEET Result will be announced on June 14, 2024. After the conduct of the examination, NTA will display the scanned images of OMR answer sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all candidates on the website

(https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET ). The exact date of display of scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets shall be communicated after the examination on the NTA website. Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.

The result of the NEET (UG) may be utilized by other entities of Central/State Governments for admission purposes in accordance with their rules and in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. For further inquiries regarding NEET (UG) – 2024, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email neet@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.