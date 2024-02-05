Home

NEET UG 2024 Exam in 90 Days; Check Reservation Policy For EWS, OBC, PWD, SC, ST, And Others

The NEET exam date for admission to the undergraduate course has been confirmed. This year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination will be held on May 5, 2024; this also means 90 calen

The NEET exam date for admission to the undergraduate course has been confirmed. This year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test examination will be held on May 5, 2024; this also means 90 calendar days are left for the medical entrance examination to be held. For NEET (UG) 2024, the results shall be declared by the second week of June 2024. Along with the application form, NTA will release the information bulletin and reservation criteria. Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical/Dental Courses will be done through NEET. Indian nationals belonging to certain categories are admitted under the seats reserved for them in accordance with the rules prescribed by the Government of India.

The counselling for admission to the seats under the control of State Governments/UT Administrations/State Universities/Institutions shall be conducted by the designated authorities of the State Governments as per the notifications issued separately by the authorities concerned. AACCC (Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee), M/o Ayush shall be the counselling authority for AIQ with respect to BAMS, BUMS and BSMS courses under NCISM and BHMS under NCH.

An All India Merit List of the qualified candidates will be prepared based on All India Rank in the Merit List of the NEET (UG) and candidates shall be admitted to Undergraduate Medical Courses from the said list only, with existing reservation policy. “NTA will only provide All India Rank to candidates while Admitting Authorities will invite applications for Counselling and a merit list shall be drawn based on All India Rank by the Admitting Authorities. Admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses within the respective categories shall be based solely on All India Rank as per the merit list of NEET (UG),” reads the previous year’s information bulletin.

This is a reminder for every candidate that the benefit of reservation will be given to him/her subject to verification of documents. If it is discovered at any stage that a candidate has used a false/fake/incorrect document or has furnished false, incorrect, or incomplete information, in order to avail the benefit of reservation, then such a candidate shall be excluded from all admission processes. In case such a candidate has already been given admission, the admission shall stand cancelled.

NEET UG Reservation Policy 2024: Admission in State Medical Colleges/Universities/Institutions/ private medical colleges for seats other than 15% All India Quota:

Admission under State Quota Seats shall be subject to reservation policy and eligibility criteria prevailing in the State/Union Territory as notified by the respective State/Union Territory from time to time. The reservation of the seats in medical colleges for respective categories shall be as per applicable laws prevailing in the State/Union Territory concerned. Admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses in Private Medical Colleges shall be subject to policies of the Government of India/State/Union Territory.

(b) Admission to AIIMS/JIPMER/Central Universities (DU/BHU/AMU)/AFMC/GGSIPU/ESIC Medical Colleges/Deemed Universities

Counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS, etc. Courses in AIIMS / JIPMER / Central Universities [(including Medical Colleges under DU and Guru Govind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), BHU Medical College, AMU Medical College], ESIC Medical Colleges, and Deemed Universities will be conducted by DGHS, and reservation policy will be as per rules/regulations applicable to such Universities / Institutions. Candidates aspiring for admission to MBBS / BDS Courses in such Universities/ Institutions based upon their All India Rank (AIR) in NEET (UG), shall have to register on the MCC website after the declaration of NEET Result. The Candidate will have to register on the MCC Website – www.mcc.nic.in. The list of registered candidates will be forwarded to AFMC authorities for conducting counselling at their end. “Admission to AFMC, Pune shall be subject to the norms prescribed by the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services, Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Candidates who apply for NEET (UG) – 2023 and/or for seeking admission in AFMC also need to apply to AFMC on https://afmc.nic.in/. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for a second-stage Screening Test conducted by AFMC. Candidates are advised to contact AFMC for further and exact details. The Counselling will be conducted by DGHS,” reads the previous year’s information bulletin. Admission to Medical Colleges under Central Universities (DU/BHU/AMU)/ESIC Medical Colleges/AFMC, shall be as per the provisions of the Statutory Regulations of NMC/DCI, Deemed Universities relevant

judgments of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, and the procedure prescribed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Further, the common counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in the concerned INIs shall be conducted by the DGHS as per the time schedule specified in the relevant Graduate Medical Education Regulation (1997) as amended from time to time.

(c) For all institutions, wherein Counselling is conducted by MCC under the DGHS, the candidates may refer to the Counselling scheme uploaded on the MCC website, so as to determine their eligibility to appear in Counselling for subsequent rounds, including in respect of ineligibility on account of allotment of seats in the previous rounds of Counselling in terms of Regulation 5A(4) of the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 which provides for preventing seat blocking in common Counselling for admission to MBBS course.

(d) For all institutions, wherein Counselling is conducted by the State/Union Govt. or its designated authority, the candidates may refer to the Counselling Notifications issued by the State/Union Govt. or its designated authority, so as to determine their eligibility to appear in Counselling for subsequent rounds, including in respect of ineligibility on account of allotment of seats in the previous rounds of Counselling in terms of Regulation 5A(4) of the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 which provides for preventing seat blocking in common Counselling for admission to MBBS.

Reservation Policy for Admission to MBBS and BDS Course(General category belonging to Economically Weaker Section)

Indian nationals belonging to certain categories are admitted under the seats reserved for them in accordance with the rules prescribed by the Government of India. The categories and the extent of reservation are as follows:

General category belonging to Economically Weaker Section (GEN- EWS) – 10% of seats in every course. The benefit of reservation will be given only to those General category candidates who satisfy the conditions given in the OM No. 20013/01/2018-BCII dated 17 January 2019, issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The criteria for GEN-EWS will be as per the prevailing norms and/or notifications of the Government of India.

Other Backward Classes belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer (OBC- NCL) – 27% of seats in every course. i. OBC-NCL should be listed in the current updated central list of OBC-NCL (http://www.ncbc.nic.in). ii. OBC-NCL present in the State list but not covered in the central list of OBC-NCL (as per the list in http://www.ncbc.nic.in) are NOT eligible to claim the reservation. iii. The criteria for OBC-NCL will be as per the notification of the Government of India. iv. Candidates belonging to the creamy layer of OBC are NOT entitled to reservation. Such candidates are treated as belonging to the general (GEN), i.e. unreserved category, and they will be eligible only for the GEN seats – the seats for which all candidates are eligible.

Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats in every course.

Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats in every course.

Persons with Disability (PwBD) – 5% seats in each of GEN, GEN-EWS, OBCNCL, SC, and ST category seats (Horizontal reservation).

Candidates who want to avail the benefits of PwBD reservation in admission to MBBS/BDS course, the disability norms as prescribed by NMC (earlier known as MCI)/DCI norms will be adhered with, and only those candidates will be eligible for the benefit of reservation.

NEET UG 2024: For Candidates claiming the GEN-EWS category

“For Candidates claiming the GEN-EWS category GEN-EWS certificate (Appendix–VIIIA) needs to be uploaded in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2023 which should have been issued on or after 01 April 2022 in consonance with the latest guidelines of the Government of India. If any GEN-EWS candidate fails to submit the GEN-EWS certificate (issued on or after 01 April 2022) at the time of online registration, the candidate has to upload a declaration [Declaration in Lieu of GEN-EWS Certificate at (Appendix–VIIIB)] to that effect (Reference: No.F.No.20013/01/2018-BC-II),” reads the official notification.

For Candidates claiming the OBC-NCL category

“OBC-NCL certificate (Appendix-IXA) needs to be uploaded in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2023 which should have been issued on or after 01 April 2022, in consonance with the latest guidelines of the Government of India. If any OBC-NCL candidate fails to upload the OBC- NCL certificate (issued on or after 01 April 2022)

at the time of online registration, the candidate has to upload a declaration [Declaration in Lieu of OBC-NCL Certificate as per Appendix-IXB] to that effect. Visit http://www.ncbc.nic.in for the latest guidelines and updates on the Central List of State-wise OBCs,” NTA in NEET UG 2023 Information bulletin said.

For Candidates claiming the SC or ST category

Caste (for SC) or tribe (for ST) certificate (Appendix–XA) needs to be uploaded in the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2023, in consonance with the latest guidelines of the Government of India. If any SC/ST candidate fails to upload the SC/ST certificate at the time of online registration, the candidate has to upload a declaration [Declaration in Lieu of SC/ST Certificate as per Appendix–XB] to that effect.

The benefit of reservation will be given only to those castes and tribes that are mentioned in the respective central list of corresponding states published by the Government of India (websites: http://socialjustice.nic.in and https://ncst.nic.in).

Reservation in Central Institutes/Universities: 10% for GEN-EWS, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, 27% OBC-NCL

The reservation policy of the Government of India is applicable to NEET (UG) Examination. As per this, in the Central Universities and Institutions, 10% of the seats are reserved for the category General-Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS), 15% of the seats are reserved for the category Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5% for the category Scheduled Tribe (ST), 27% for the category Other Backward Classes belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) and 5% seats(Horizontal Reservation) for PwBD candidates.

NEET Reservation Criteria – GEN-EWS Certificate

5 acres of agricultural land and above;

II. Residential flat of 1000 sq. ft. and above;

III. Residential plot of 100 sq. yards and above in notified municipalities;

IV. Residential plot of 200 sq. yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities.

