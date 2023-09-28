Home

NEET UG 2024 Registration Date: Check Paper Pattern, Eligibility Criteria For NRI/OCI/Foreign Nationals

NEET Application Form 2024 can be filled by visiting the official website at NTA NEET - https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

NEET UG 2024 Registration: Will NTA Reduce NEET Syllabus? Check Subject-Wise Important Topics Here

NEET UG 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) – 2024 examination on May 5, 2024. Medical aspirants can fill up the NEET Application Form 2024 by visiting the official website at NTA NEET – https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Incomplete applications and applications not in accordance with instructions are liable to be rejected without any further intimation. NTA will conduct the examination in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages, as a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. Prior to filling up the application form, medical aspirants are advised to read the paper pattern, and eligibility criteria as given below.

NEET Paper Pattern

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

NEET Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for appearing in NEET (UG), as per related Regulations of NMC and DCI are as follows:-

He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course. Accordingly, the lower age limit shall be as under

For Candidates of General (UR)/General-EWS: born on or before 31.12.2006

For Candidates of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwBD Category: born on or before 31.12.2006

NEET UG 2024: Eligibility Criteria for NRI / OCI / Foreign Nationals

The NEET UG exam paper will cover Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from class 11 and 12 syllabi. According to the NTA NEET UG 2023 Information bulletin, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), and Foreign Nationals are eligible for admission in Medical /Dental Colleges subject to rules and regulations framed by the respective State Governments, Institutions, and the Government of India, as the case may be. The NRI and OCI Applicants/Candidates have to upload a Certificate from the concerned Indian Diplomatic Mission in the country of their residence in support of their claim as an NRI/OCI Candidate, along with their online Application Form for NEET (UG) and retain the original of such document for producing it at the time of Counselling /Admission to the Courses covered under NEET (UG). Similarly, a foreign applicant for NEET (UG) shall also upload Documentary Proof (e.g. relevant pages of a valid passport or a Certificate from the Competent Authority in the country of his/her nationality regarding his/her citizenship status) in support of his/her Nationality, along with online Application Form. The format of Embassy Certificate and Citizenship Certificate or any Documentary proof of Citizenship are given in Appendix – XVII A and XVII B. Foreign nationals may confirm their eligibility from the concerned Medical/Dental/ College/State.

NEET UG 2024 Exam Date(PDF)

NEET UG 2024 Application Form( To be active soon PDF)

NEET 2024 Registration Date And Time

NTA will begin the NEET registration anytime soon. However, the Board has not released any date or time for the registration process. It is to be noted NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the exam.

NEET UG 2024 Application Form: Step-by-Step Guide to fill the NTA NEET registration form

First of all, visit the official website of NEET 2024.

Look for the link that reads, “Register For NEET UG 2024”.

Register yourself on the portal and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. The documents must be scanned.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download the NEET UG 2024 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2024 Application Form: Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

Nationality : Candidates must be Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), or Foreign Nationals.

: Candidates must be Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), or Foreign Nationals. NEET UG Eligibility Criteria: Candidates who have either passed or who are appearing in 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to apply for the medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2024.

NOTE: The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https:/neet.nta.nic.in/ ) for the latest updates.

