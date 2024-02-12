Home

NEET UG 2024: From New Website to Increased Exam Centre; List of Major Changes Introduced This Year

NEET UG 2024 registration process is underway; candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

NEET UG 2024 registration process is underway; candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The last date for submission of the online NEET application form is March 9, 2024. Before registering for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination, medical aspirants and interested candidates are advised to check the list of major changes that have been introduced this year.

NEET UG 2024: Check List of Major Changes Introduced This Year

NEET UG 2024 New Website: This year, NTA has introduced a new registration portal for the NEET examination. On this new portal —https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ — NTA has hosted the information bulletin in both English and Hindi languages. Submission of the online application form can be done by accessing the NTA website https://exams.nta.nic.in/NEET. The application form in any other mode will not be accepted. Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.

This year, the NEET exam centre has been increased to 554. Meanwhile, speaking of the last year, the National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 20,87,462 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM.

: This year, the NEET exam centre has been increased to 554. Meanwhile, speaking of the last year, the National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 20,87,462 candidates at 4097 different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on May 7, 2023 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM. NEET Inter-Se-Merit of Candidates for Tie-Breaking: In case of two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET (UG) – 2024, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:

a. Candidate obtaining higher marks in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by, b. Candidate obtaining higher marks in Chemistry in the Test, followed by, c. Candidate obtaining higher marks in Physics in the Test, followed by, d. Draw of lots by using the computer or IT with no human intervention.

Going by the NTA NEET UG 2023 Information bulletin, in case of two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the NEET (UG) – 2023, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by, Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test, Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by

NEET Syllabus: NMC (National Medical Commission) has notified the syllabus of NEET (UG) – 2024. The Question Paper will be based on the given syllabus (Appendix-IV) which is available on the NMC website (https://www.nmc.org.in/neet/neet-ug). Furthermore, to rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards, the NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) Subjects. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2024, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

