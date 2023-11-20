Top Recommended Stories

NEET UG 2024 LIVE: NTA NEET Rationalised Syllabus Expected This Week; Registration Date, Time, Direct Link

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate NEET (UG) – 2024 on May 5, 2024. 

Updated: November 20, 2023 8:50 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NEET UG 2024 Syllabus: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate NEET (UG) – 2024 on May 5, 2024. The examination will be conducted at several exam centres in pen and paper mode in 13 languages. NEET, the toughest and the single largest medical entrance examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. According to the TOI report, the NTA will notify a rationalised syllabus for the undergraduate medical entrance examination this week. Meanwhile, the online registration to submit the application form is likely to begin in January 2024.

The reports further suggest that the new syllabus will be based on inputs from the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Indian Regulatory body, and after consultations with several Boards that rationalised their senior secondary syllabus during the deadly pandemic – COVID-19. “NTA will notify NEET-UG syllabus next week so that it helps students in preparation. It will be a reduced syllabus. The students will be getting over six months to plan their studies for the entrance test,” NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying to TOI.

The syllabus will be rationalized, considering the syllabus reductions implemented by several education boards in response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. NCERT and CBSE dropped the major portions for Classes 9 to 12 in response to the pandemic. In 2020, The current class 12th batch was in class IX when rationalisation of syllabus was initiated. However, the syllabus for competitive examinations such as — NEET-UG and Joint Entrance Examination (Main) had remained unchanged so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on the NEET UG 2024 registration date and time. 

Live Updates

    NEET UG 2024 LIVE: NTA NEET Rationalised Syllabus Expected This Week; Registration Date, Time, Direct Link

    The National Testing Agency(NTA) will is expected to release a rationalised syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance TestUndergraduate NEET (UG) – 2024 soon.

