Home

Education

NEET UG 2024: NTA Adds New Exam Cities From 14 Different Countries; Check List

NEET UG 2024: NTA Adds New Exam Cities From 14 Different Countries; Check List

NTA has announced the addition of 14 foreign exam cities as centres for the NEET UG 2024 Exam. Take a look at the complete list...

NEET UG 2024

New Delhi: The competitive examinations in India, both for higher education and profession, are counted as the toughest entrance exams in the country. One of these exams are National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) and it is organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA). In case you are an aspirant of NEET UG 2024, there is a major update for you. The NEET UG organiser, NTA has announced the addition of new examination centres overseas; a total of 14 exam cities from abroad have been added to the list of cities were the NEET UG 2024 Examination can be held. Take a look at the complete list…

Trending Now

NEET UG 2024: NTA Adds 14 Exam Cities, Check List

As mentioned earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has added a total of fourteen examination cities, from different countries. The new examination city centres are from fourteen different countries. The list of the exam cities is given below –

You may like to read

Kuwait – Kuwait City United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Dubai United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Abu Dhabi Thailand – Bangkok Sri Lanka – Colombo Qatar – Doha Nepal – Kathmandu Malaysia – Kuala Lumpur Nigeria – Lagos Bahrain – Manama Oman – Muscat Saudi Arabia – Riyadh United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Sharjah Singapore – Singapore

Foreign Cities and Centres – National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [NEET (UG) 2024] pic.twitter.com/daDpJxv3xT — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) February 20, 2024

NEET UG 2024: How To Choose New Foreign Exam City

According to the notification shared by NTA on social media, the candidates who have already selected the centres in India and have paid the fees for the same, without the option for foreign centres, will get the opportunity to make changes during the correction window, to their centre and country choice. The correction window will open once the registration window is closed. In case you are an aspirant in a foreign country and you wish to change their centres to the foreign cities, you can also make the required change during this same period. Please note that you will have to pay the differential amount while making the change.

NEET UG 2024: Fresh Registration From Foreign Countries

According to the NTA circular for NEET PG 2024, candidates registering afresh from foreign countries can select their preferred country and city directly from the drop-down menu during the application process. These candidates are expected to pay the requisite fee and submit their application.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.