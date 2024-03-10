Home

NEET UG 2024: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till March 16; Information Bulletin Revised

NEET UG 2024 Registration dates have been extended; candidates can fill up National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

NEET Registration: The last date to fill and submit the NEET UG 2024 application form has been extended. Yes, the National Testing Agency(NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG). Now, medical aspirants can register and fill up the NEET applications till 10:50 PM on March 16, 2024. Earlier, the last date to apply for the NEET UG 2024 medical exam was March 9. Candidates can apply at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ to register for the single largest entrance examination.

The NEET UG registration has been extended in view of the request received from the students community and various stakeholders. ‘Registration for the online Application Forms of NEET (UG) – 2024 has been ongoing since 09 February 2024. During this time we have received representations from stakeholders regarding the changes in NEET (UG) – 2024 and the extension of the registration window,’ NTA in an official notice said.

“Following the direction of the Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission vide letter No. U-15029/05/2023/UGMEB/010660 dated: 04 March 2024, it is informed that all the changes proposed in NEET (UG) – 2024 shall be deferred for the current year i.e. there will be no changes in the terms and conditions except for the syllabus in comparison to the NEET (UG)2023. The revised Information Bulletin is also uploaded for information of all candidates,” NTA further added.

NTA has also made changes to the NEET Information bulletin. The revised information bulletin has also been published on the website. According to the revised NEET information bulletin, the National Medical Commission(NMC) has notified the syllabus of NEET (UG) – 2024. The Question Paper will be based on the given syllabus (Appendix-III) which is available on the NMC website (https://www.nmc.org.in/neet/neet-ug). Furthermore, to rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards, the NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) Subjects

