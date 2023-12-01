Home

NEET 2024: NTA Releases Frequently Asked Question Based on Undergraduate Exam Syllabus

NEET UG 2024 Syllabus: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released a list of frequently asked questions related to the NEET UG 2024 Syllabus.

Where I can access the syllabus of the National Eligibility-cumEntrance Test NEET (UG) – 2024?

NMC (National Medical Commission) has notified the syllabus of NEET (UG). The Question Paper will be based on

the given syllabus which is available on the NMC website For the Academic year 2024-25, the NMC has uploaded the updated syllabus of NEET (UG) – 2024. The syllabus can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://www.nmc.org.in/MCIRest/open/getDocument?pat h=/Documents/Public/Portal/LatestNews/NEET%20UG %202024_Approved_Final.pdf The same is also available on the NTA website: www.nta.ac.in.

Is there any change in the syllabus for NEET (UG) – 2024 with respect to the previous year?

Yes, there are some changes in the syllabus of NEET (UG) – 2024 with respect to the previous year. Those topics which are neither being taught anywhere in the School Board nor available in the latest book of NCERT, have been deleted. The syllabus has been revised and reduced to focus on core concepts.

Why the syllabus of NEET (UG) has been revised for the Academic Year 2024-25?

Due to the COVID-19 scenario, various School Boards deleted portions of each subject’s syllabus. The deleted portion is still not being taken back by these Boards. The deletions were not uniform across various boards. Hence, a number of requests were received by the NTA for the revision of the syllabus.

In Unit 2 of the Biology syllabus, it is written – “of an insect (Frog)”. But Frog is not an insect.

It should be read as “of an insect and a frog”.

There are a few topics included in the updated syllabus but those are not given in the new NCERT Books

These topics have been added as these are being taught in various School Boards i.e. Maharashtra State Board of

Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Bihar School Education Board, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, Nagaland Board of School Education, Board of secondary education Manipur.

When will the online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2024 start?

Please keep visiting the official website of NTA i.e. www.nta.ac.in.

