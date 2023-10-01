Home

NEET UG 2024 Registration: What Are NTA Common Service Centres? How Medical Aspirants Can Access

NEET UG 2024 Registration: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test — Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be conducted as an eligibility test for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. The single largest medical entrance examination will be conducted by NTA on May 5, 2024. National Testing Body – the sole exam-conducting body has not announced the NEET UG Registration Date and time.

Once the registration process is active, medical aspirants can fill up the application form by visiting the official website – https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

NEET Common Services Centres/Facilitation Centres

Aspirants who are not well conversant with submitting the online application due to various constraints can use the services of Common Services Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India under the Digital India initiatives of Hon’ble PrimeMinister.The CommonServicesCentre (CSC)scheme is a part of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of the Government of India and is managed at each village panchayat level by a VillageLevel Entrepreneur(VLE).

