NEET UG 2024 Registration Likely In March; Check Tentative Exam Schedule, Websites For JEE Main, CUET

NEET UG 2024 examination date has not been announced. However, the registration process is expected to commence in the month of March 2024.

Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Registration Underway; Check Schedule, Choice Filling Dates at aaccc.gov.in

NEET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body, will conduct a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions. At present, the NEET UG 2024 examination date has not been announced. However, the registration process is expected to commence in the month of March 2024. Once released, candidates can fill up the NEET UG Application form 2024 by visiting the official website – https://neet.nta.nic.in.

Read instructions carefully about photographs, signature, left and right-hand fingers and thumb impressions, and all certificates before uploading. Candidates are not required to send/submit a hard copy of the confirmation page to the NTA office. However, the candidates are advised to retain the hard copy of the confirmation page, and a proof of fee submitted for future need.

NTA Annual Exam Calendar 2024-25

Speaking of the common academic calendar, NTA is expected to release a detailed examination schedule. The NTA annual exam calendar will consist of examination dates such as CUET, JEE Main, ICAR, and NTA NEET. All those students who will appear for the Class 12th board examination(2024) will only be eligible to register for such a competitive examination. In simple terms, students who will qualify the Class 12th board examination 2024 from a recognized board will be considered eligible to appear for the examination.

Talking of the past trends, the NTA Examination Calendar for the Academic Year 2023-24 was released on December 15, 2023. NTA NEET examination was held on May 7, and the results were declared on June 13. The Examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada,

Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). The examination was also conducted outside India in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai, and Kuwait City.

NTA Exam Calendar(2023) And NTA Exam Calendar(2024): Check NEET, CUET, JEE Registration Schedule

Name of the examination Registration Date(2023) Exam Date Registration Date(2024) Exam Date Joint Entrance Examination

[JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 1 Feb – March 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

January 2023 February(tentative) April(tentative) Joint Entrance Examination

[JEE (Main)] – 2023 Session 2 Feb – March 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April

2023 — — National Eligibility cum

Entrance Test [NEET (UG)] –

2023 March-April May 7, 2023 March(tentative) May(tentative) Common University Entrance

Test (CUET) 2023 February – March 30 21 to 31 May 2023 February(tentative) May(tentative) ICAR AIEEA 2023 26, 27, 28, 29 April 2023 —— ——–

NOTE: At Present, Neither NTA officials nor Dr. Sadhana Parashar Senior Director (Exams)has released the examination schedule or registration dates. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the websites https://nta.ac.in & and check the website for the latest updates regarding the exam.

NTA Exam Calendar 2024: Check JEE, NEET, CUET Websites

NEET Website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/ JEE Website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ CUET Website: https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ NTA Website: nta.ac.in.

All You Need to Know About NTA

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained premier testing organization under the Societies Registration Act (1860) for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardized tests in order to assess the competency of candidates for admission to premier higher education institutions with a mission to improve equity and quality in education by developing and administering research-based valid, reliable, efficient, transparent, fair and international level assessments.

CUET, NEET, JEE Main 2024: How to Fill Application Form?

Engineering, medical, and undergraduate aspirants can fill up the form by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website given above.

Click on the registration link.

Fill up the registration form by providing the necessary details such as the candidate’s name, email Id, and mobile number.

A system-generated ID and password will be created.

Sign in to the account and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and keep a copy of it for future reference.

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

