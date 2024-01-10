NEET UG 2024 Registration Likely in March? Tentative Schedule Here| Exam Date Confirmed

Home

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the Undergraduate programme will be conducted on May 5 in Pen and Paper/OMR mode.

NEET UG 2024 Registration Date: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has announced the NEET UG 2024 exam date. If going by the NTA Exam Calendar for the 2024-25 academic year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for the Undergraduate programme will be conducted on May 5 in Pen and Paper/OMR mode. For NEET (UG) 2024, the results will be declared by the second week of June 2024. Following the past year’s trend, the NEET UG registration process for this year is likely to begin in the first week of March; a candidate who is appearing in the qualifying examination, i.e., class 12 in 2024, whose result is awaited, may apply and appear in the test but he/she shall not be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical Courses if he/she does not pass the qualifying examination with the required pass percentage at the time of the first round of Counselling. Check important dates, tentative schedules, and other details here.

NEET UG 2024 Registration Date As Per Past Year’s Trends

Based on past years’ patterns, it is likely that the NEET application form for 2024 will likely be released in the first week of March. However, the date is tentative and an official announcement is awaited from the NTA officials. In the previous year, NTA conducted NEET on May 7, with the application form available from March 6. Following a similar timeline, with NEET scheduled for May 5 this year, aspiring candidates can anticipate registrations to commence during the first week of March. Along with the NEET Application form, NTA will release the NEET UG information bulletin which consists of details such as mode of examination, marking scheme, paper pattern, syllabus, counselling and reservation details.

NEET UG 2024 Registration Date(Tentative Schedule)

Name of the important event and check important dates here Online Submission of Application Form: First Week of March(tentative) Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: — Announcement of the City of Examination To be intimated later on the website Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: May 3, 2024(tentative) Date of Examination: 05 May 2023(CONFIRMED) Declaration of Result on NTA website: Second Week of June 2024(CONFIRMED)

NEET UG 2023 Registration Date(Tentative Schedule)

NOTE: There’s a possibility that NTA might introduce a new website dedicated to sharing all NEET UG examination-related information, but this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. The NEET UG 2023 application form was released on https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the online application form are their own and/or parents/guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

Candidates who are not well conversant with submitting the online application due to various constraints can use the services of the Common Services Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India under the Digital India initiatives of Hon’ble PrimeMinister.The CommonServicesCentre (CSC)scheme is a part of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of the Government of India and is managed at each village panchayat level by a VillageLevel Entrepreneur(VLE).For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

