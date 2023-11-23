Home

NEET UG 2024: Students Without Biology at 10+2 Exams Still Eligible to Appear For Medical Exam

The National Medical Commission(NMC) has revised the eligibility criteria for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET 2024 examination.

NMC NEET UG 2024 Eligibility Criteria: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the eligibility criteria for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET 2024 examination. According to the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous Board of the NMC, candidates who have studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology alongwith English) even as additional subjects after passing Class 12th from duly recognized boards by the concerned Govt will be permitted to appear in the NEET UG examination. In addition, such candidates will be permitted to appear in the NEET UG test and resultantly also be eligible for a grant of Eligibility Certificate. The decision to update the syllabus was prompted by the National Medical Commission(NMC) after considering the New Education Policy(NEP) in its meeting conducted in the month of June.

“The National Medical Commission in its meeting held on 14.06.2023 after detailed deliberations while taking into consideration the New Education Policy, which permits great extent of flexibility in the study of various subjects in Class 12th, decided that the previous approach of the erstwhile Medical Council of India needs to be revisited by permitting candidates to undertaken study of the requisite subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Biology / Biotechnology along with English) even as additional subjects after passing Class 12 th from duly recognized boards by the concerned Govt. Such candidates shall be permitted to appear in NEET-UG Test and resultantly also be eligible for grant of Eligibility Certificate,” reads the official notification.

NMC NEET UG 2024 Eligibility Criteria – Previous Regulations on Graduate Medical Education

The erstwhile Medical Council of India through the provisions of the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 including the various amendments, under Chapter-II had regulated the admission & selection to MBBS course. Earlier, a candidate was required to have undergone 2 years of regular/continuous/coterminous study of the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, in Class 11 th and 12th with practical, along with English. The said 2 years study was required to be completed from regular schools and not from open schools or as private candidates. Further, the study of Biology/Biotechnology or any other requisite subject, could not be completed as an additional subject after passing Class 12th. However, the new order issued by the Commission has reversed this, thereby providing a window of opportunity for those keen on pursuing a medical degree even if they did not have biology/biotechnology as a core subject in Classes 11th and Class 12th. For more information, check the detailed notification shared below:

