Home

Education

NEET UG 2024 Tie-Breaking Policy Revised; Computerised Draw Policy Not to Decide Rank

NEET UG 2024 Tie-Breaking Policy Revised; Computerised Draw Policy Not to Decide Rank

NEET UG 2024 tie-breaking policy has been revised. The NEET UG inter-se-merit will be determined only in case two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the medical entrance examination.

NEET UG 2024: NTA Extends Registration Deadline Till March 16; Information Bulletin Revised

NEET UG 2024 tie-breaking policy has been revised. The National Testing Agency has published a revised information bulletin for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 under which it has made changes to the inter-se-merit of candidates for tie-breaking. Scrapping the computerised draw of lots, NTA has decided to follow the old tie-breaking policy which was merely based on the incorrect and correct responses in all and individual subjects. The NEET UG inter-se-merit will be determined only in case two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores in the medical entrance examination.

Last month, NTA decided that the inter-se-merit will be determined as follows: a. Candidate obtaining higher marks in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks in Chemistry in the Test, followed by, Candidate obtaining higher marks in Physics in the Test, followed by, Draw of lots by using the computer or IT with no human intervention. However scrapping the NEET UG 2024 Information bulletin, the testing agency reverted to the old policy. According to the revised NEET brochure, now the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by,

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by,

Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by,

Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test,

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology) in the Test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by

At present, NEET UG 2024 registration will conclude today, March 16, 2024. Candidates can submit the NEET UG 2024 applications at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. Soon after the NEET registration portal concludes, NTA will open the NTA NEET application correction window dates. Candidates can edit their NEET applications from March 18 to March 20, 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2024 on May 5, 2024 (Sunday), from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time). This examination will be conducted in Pen & Paper mode (offline) across various centers in India and abroad. For more details, refer to the official website of NEET UG.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.