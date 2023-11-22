Home

Education

NEET UG 2024 Updated Syllabus Out at nta.ac.in; Check Subject-Wise Topics Here

NEET UG 2024 Updated Syllabus Out at nta.ac.in; Check Subject-Wise Topics Here

NEET UG 2024 Syllabus: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the detailed and updated syllabus for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2024).

National Medical Commission Notifies NEET UG 2024 Syllabus; Check Subject-Wise Topics.

NEET UG 2024 Syllabus: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the detailed and updated syllabus for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2024). Going by the NTA Exam Calendar 2024-25, the testing agency will conduct the NTA NEET UG on May 5, 2024. “It is notified to all the stakeholders especially to the aspiring candidates that the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under National Medical Commission has finalised the NEET (UG)-2024 syllabus,” reads the official notification.

Trending Now

The same has been updated on NMC’s website for the reference of the public at large. The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2024 for the preparation of the study material and for the preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for the academic session 2024-25. As soon as the registration portal is active, candidates can submit their NEET UG 2024 application forms through the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in.

You may like to read

The examination is held for undergraduate medical education admissions across all medical institutions. NEET is the toughest and the single largest medical entrance examination conducted at several exam centres. The NTA NEET UG 2024 Application form is expected to be released in December. However, no official statement has been announced either by UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar or NTA Officials on the registration dates.

NEET Updated Syllabus For Physics, Chemistry, Biology

NEET Updated Syllabus For Chemistry, Biology

To know more, click on the link given here.

NEET UG 2024 Registration: Test Paper

The Test pattern of NEET (UG) comprises four Subjects – Physics, Chemistry, Zoology and Botany. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

NEET UG 2024 Registration: How to Fill Application Form?

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, you will find a link to “Apply Online.” Click on this link to start the registration process. Register yourself on the portal and log in again into your account using the generated ID and password. Click on “Fill Application Form.” You will be required to provide basic details such as your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, and other personal information. Complete the application form with all the necessary information, including your educational qualifications, subject of the exam, category, and other relevant details. You will be asked to upload scanned copies of your recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specified format and size. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and download a copy of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.