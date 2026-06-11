NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card: How to download hall ticket when released? Check login credentials required

NEET UG 2026 admit card: How to download hall ticket when released? Check the step-by-step guide here.

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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET paper leak, in Lucknow, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)

NEET UG 2026 re-test exam update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the NEET UG admit card on its website. Aspirants planning to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET (UG) can access the NTA NEET admit card at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET (UG) 2026, scheduled on Sunday, 3 May 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (IST) in pen-and-paper mode. However, it got cancelled owing to irregularities.

When will NTA conduct the NEET UG re-test?

At present, the National Testing Agency will now conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG)- 2026 for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India on June 21, 2026. The duration of the examination will be from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM (IST), including time for examination formalities.

The testing agency has released the NTA NEET UG re-test advance city exam intimation slip. Candidates can access the NTA NEET UG re-test exam city slip by entering their application number, password, and security pin. Meanwhile, the NEET UG admit card will be announced by June 14.

Has NTA released the NEET UG hall ticket download link?

IMPORTANT NOTE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the NEET UG 2026 admit card. It is to be noted that no official announcement regarding the hall ticket download link has been made by NTA at the time of publishing this article. Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in its press conference had stated that the admit card will be available by June 14.

Please note that this article is intended solely to inform candidates about the official download process, required login credentials, and the steps they may need to follow once the admit card is released.

How to download the NTA NEET UG re-test admit card?

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the link that reads, “Download NEET UG admit card.”

Enter the login details.

Your NEET admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

The guidelines and instructions for appearing in NEET (UG) 2026 will be same Information Bulletin available on the website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/. For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2026, the candidates can also contact helpdesk in person or at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.