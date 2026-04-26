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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: How to download NTA NEET admit card? Check dress code, barred items

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: How to download NTA NEET admit card? Check dress code, barred items

Students can access the NTA NEET UG admit card at https://neet.nta.nic.in/.

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the NEET UG 2026 admit card today, on April 26. Students can access the NTA NEET UG admit card at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. This year, the NTA will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) exam on May 3, 2026. The examination will be held for three hours. Compensatory time of one hour for examination of three hours (03:00 hrs) duration for PwD/PwBD candidate (having a physical limitation to write) will be given, whether such a candidate uses the facility of a scribe or not.

NEET (UG) – 2026 will be a single-day/ single shift exam in PEN and PAPER mode, as was conducted in 2025.

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: How to download the NTA NEET admit card?

Visit the official website of NEET NTA at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download NEET UG 2026 Admit Card.” You will be directed to a new webpage. Enter the required login credentials such as the application number and date of birth. Your NEET UG 2026 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

NEET (UG) -2026 is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu mediums.

Also Read: CUET PG 2026 Result: NTA declares CUET PG results at exams.nta.nic.in; download link

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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Which items are prohibited inside the exam centre?

The candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the Examination Centre with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors. The candidates are not allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances.

a) Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.

b) Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.

c) Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc.

d) Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.

e) Any ornaments/metallic items.

f) Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.

g) Any other item which could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.

ii) No arrangement will be made at the Centres for keeping any articles/items belonging to the candidates.

iii) The candidates wearing articles or objects of faith (customary/ cultural/ religious) should report at the examination centre at least two hours before the last reporting time so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. If upon screening, it is discovered that any candidate is actually carrying a suspected device within such item of faith, he/ she may be asked not to take it into the examination hall.

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Are heavy clothes not allowed inside the exam centre?

Heavy clothes and/or long sleeves are not preferable. However, in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 PM so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination.

Slippers, sandals with low heels are preferable.

In case of any deviation required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) circumstances, specific approval of NTA must be taken before the Admit Cards are issued.

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