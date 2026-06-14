NEET UG 2026 admit card LIVE: NTA NEET re-exam hall ticket today at neet.nta.nic.in; how to check, direct link

NEET UG 2026 admit card LIVE: Students planning to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET (UG) can access the NTA NEET admit card by entering the login credentials.

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NTA said strict legal action would be taken against individuals and groups spreading fraudulent claims. File image/PTI

NEET UG 2026 admit card LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will publish the NEET UG 2026 admit card on its website by June 14, 2026. Candidates can check the NTA NEET UG re-exam admit card download link at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. At present, NTA has not released the exact time for the publication of the NEET admit card. Students planning to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET (UG) can access the NTA NEET admit card by entering the login credentials.

The National Testing Agencу (NTA) will be conducting the NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination at different location throughout the country (551 Cities) and abroad (14 Cities) on 21 June 2026 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM (IST) including time for examination formalities in Pen and Paper Mode.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card by June 14, advance city intimation slip released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-Step guide

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card: How to check?

In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to access the admit card.

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at https://neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Download NTA NEET admit card.”

Enter the login details such as application number, password, security pin and captcha code.

Your NTA NEET UG exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026: In a first, NTA deploys Indian Air Force to transport re-exam papers to 18 hubs; check massive security plan