NEET UG 2026 admit card LIVE: NTA NEET re-exam hall ticket today at neet.nta.nic.in; how to check, direct link

NEET UG 2026 admit card LIVE updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will publish the NEET UG 2026 admit card on its website by June 14, 2026. Candidates can check the NTA NEET UG re-exam admit card download link at https://neet.nta.nic.in/. At present, NTA has not released the exact time for the publication of the NEET admit card. Students planning to appear for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test NEET (UG) can access the NTA NEET admit card by entering the login credentials.
The National Testing Agencу (NTA) will be conducting the NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination at different location throughout the country (551 Cities) and abroad (14 Cities) on 21 June 2026 (Sunday) from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM (IST) including time for examination formalities in Pen and Paper Mode.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Re-exam admit card by June 14, advance city intimation slip released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-Step guide
In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to access the admit card.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026: In a first, NTA deploys Indian Air Force to transport re-exam papers to 18 hubs; check massive security plan
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